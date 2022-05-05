Eric Jackson, a Bingham County farmer, is challenging Jessica Lewis, an incumbent Bingham County commissioner, for her seat in the 2022 Republican primary election.
The primary election will take place on May 17. There are no Democratic challengers on the ballot for the November election.
Lewis, born and raised in Blackfoot, became the county commissioner in January 2019 after running for office in 2018. She had been an administrative assistant with the county for three to four years before that, and had already received her bachelor’s degree in political science from Idaho State University.
At the time, she was working on her master’s degree in public administration when she found out the former commissioner wasn’t going to run again.
“This is something I could do,” she said to herself.
Jackson is a fourth generation Bingham County resident who was one of seven children born and raised in Pingree on a dairy farm. He then went on to raise five children.
Jackson claims 45 years of experience in agriculture and public service, serving for 30 years with the Boy Scouts of America and five with the Bingham Youth Coalition. He’s now decided to run for commissioner because he feels the people of the county deserve someone that has a strong agricultural background like his.
“To me it’s a way of giving back to the county that’s given so much to me,” Jackson said.
Both Lewis and Jackson feel that the county has to use better forward thinking and planning for the future, but their approaches to that differ.
“Things that happened 15, 20 years ago are now issues,” Lewis said. “I’m not saying it was done wrong, but there wasn’t a lot of forward thinking.”
An example she brought up was when developers put subdivisions on a certain part of land, causing there to not be enough room to access the next property because the driveways have to be too close.
“That long term planning hadn’t been done because it is hard to think 20 years in the future, and now we’re starting to see some of these problems come forward and having to deal with them,” Lewis said.
Jackson’s focus is on developers’ tendency to build outward instead of developing land closer to the city, which causes them to build in areas where farming could be done.
“I would like … well thought out and planned growth so that we don’t restrict our prime agricultural ground and end up using that for housing. Putting new housing developments out in the middle of prime farm ground doesn’t make sense to me,” Jackson said.
Lewis doesn’t think this is as much of an issue, because there are statues at the city level to prevent this from happening.
Lewis and Jackson also agree that water rights will be an important issue in the future, but they disagree on how it should be addressed.
“With all the growth we’re experiencing, unprecedented growth in the county these last several years, it’s going to be very important to conserve every gallon of water that we can,” Jackson said.
While Jackson doesn’t feel that the county has much control over the entire water system, as the source of the water doesn’t start in Bingham County, he does feel there are methods to conserve what is available.
“I think other ways to conserve water through residential use and agricultural use might be the main things they can help with,” said Jackson.
Jackson also feels newer technology, such as center pivot irrigation rather than flood irrigation and chemicals that can go in the soil to help preserve water, could ease some of the burden. He doesn’t feel it would be realistic for Idaho to stop growing potatoes, a water intensive crop, as it’s one of the county’s main cash crops.
While Lewis recognizes the importance of agriculture to Idaho’s history and economy, she fears that it will have to bear the weight of any future water shortages the state could experience.
“Agriculture is what made Idaho. The only way we were able to start here is because we had a canal system,” Lewis said. “I look at places like Florida and some of these other places. They’ve had to get creative on how they get water, and sadly it may hurt agriculture, because people’s number one priority is going to be that they have drinking water, not that the potatoes are watered.”
Lewis hopes people in the county recognize the need to conserve all the available water so we can keep producing crops while also having enough water to drink.
Jackson feels the main reason voters should support him is that he has a strong background in agriculture.
“I feel like the residents of Bingham County deserve someone with a strong agricultural background that would help listen to the problems of the agricultural community,” Jackson said.
Lewis feels the main reason voters should support her is that in her time in office she’s developed strong relationships that can help the county, and she’s studied and worked and knows how to administer the county.
“This is what I’ve always strived to do, public administration,” Lewis said.