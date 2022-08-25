Day Shift

{span}This image released by Netflix shows Jamie Foxx, left, and Snoop Dogg in a scene from “Day Shift.”{/span}

 Andrew Cooper/Netflix via AP

This year marks the centennial anniversary of F. W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu,” a long time for us humans but only a blip for vampires.

If you were looking to celebrate the birthday of that silent classic, which still casts a long and ominous shadow over all vampires films that have followed, you could do it with what’s perhaps its exact opposite: the new Netflix action-comedy “Day Shift,” with Jamie Foxx as a San Fernando Valley vampire hunter.

Tags

Recommended for you