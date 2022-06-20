Blackfoot cemented itself in history during the 2021-22 school year under the direction of Jason Lish.
Six months after guiding Blackfoot to its first boys’ cross country state title since 1975 and first individual boys’ cross country state champion since 1974 in Eli Gregory, Lish’s Broncos placed second at the 4A boys’ track state championships with 67 points. While Blackfoot’s girls have a recent state track trophy (third place in 2015), there is no record of a boys’ state track trophy for the Broncos prior to this season in Idaho High School Activities Association archives going back to 1986.
Gregory, along with fellow senior Dallan Morse and junior Matt Thomas, combined to score 49 points in individual events for the state runner-up Broncos. Thomas won the 1,600 and 3,200 titles and placed fifth in the 800, Gregory placed third in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200 and Morse placed second in the 400 and sixth in the 200. The three also contributed to 10 total points in relays: Gregory, Morse, Thomas and Spencer Cook placed fifth in the 4x400 and Gregory, Morse, Cook and Deagan Hale placed third in the sprint medley relay.
Six months after receiving the Post Register’s All-Area Boys’ Cross Country Coach of the Year honor, Lish has been named All-Area Boys’ Track Coach of the Year.
“I like what Blackfoot’s done,” said Rigby head coach James Parrish. “They’ve been coming up the last few years. They’ve gone from having a handful of kids competitive at state and now they’ve got a dozen kids or more that are competitive.”