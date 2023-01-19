Saving World

This image released by A24 shows Finn Wolfhard, left, and Julianne Moore in a scene from “ When You Finish Saving The World.”

 Karen Kuehn/A24 via AP

In Jesse Eisenberg’s smart directorial debut, “ When You Finish Saving the World,” Julianne Moore plays a Good Person, at least on paper. Evelyn runs a women’s shelter for the victims of domestic abuse and other kinds of horrors. She drives a small, eco-friendly car. She listens to the classical music station. She eats Ethiopian food. She lives an unflashy yet undeniably privileged life, in a nice suburban home with her husband and teenage son. She is not, what you might call “happy” in the traditional sense.

Her state of being is more like one of smug satisfaction — or it might be were it not for her high school age kid. Despite all her best efforts to mold him in her image, he has become his own person, and it’s a person she doesn’t particularly like.


