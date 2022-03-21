BLACKFOOT — Bingham County residents will be voting for their choice of a new coroner in the 2022 November election, but the coroner will very likely be decided in the primary election on May 17, as both candidates are running as Republicans.
It’s past the deadline for any Democrats to get their name on the ballot, but partisan and nonpartisan candidates can file a letter of intent as a write-in candidate before March 25.
The two candidates running for the office are Jimmy Roberts, current chief deputy coroner, and Lisa Rowland, who wasn’t able to provide comment in time for the publication of this article.
The primary job of a coroner is to determine the time, manner, and cause of death of the deceased. Surprisingly, the state of Idaho doesn’t set a mandatory standard of qualifications for someone who runs for the office, so anyone can apply and try to be elected coroner.
Roberts grew up watching “Quincey, M.E.,” a television series that ran from 1976-83 about a medical doctor who serves as a coroner, so he thought it was common for them to have experience.
“It’s less common than you think. A lot of the coroners, when they become elected to these positions, it might be the first time they deal with determining cause, manner and time of death,” Roberts said. “You can’t schedule when someone passes away, and you want to have somebody who has their act together when they go out on their first call.”
Roberts said he learned this when his father was murdered in 2004, after he interviewed the coroner and learned he had no experience in medicine at all. He learned from bystanders on the scene that the coroner was initially going to declare it a suicide, even though Roberts’ father had been shot with a rifle.
“Learning that I didn’t have a medical expert at the scene to determine what happened to my father really instilled a lot of fear in me,” Roberts said. “If one of the first responders had not known my father and had not known how rifles work, it would have just gone by the wayside as a suicide. But because that person made noise, they investigated deeper.” Roberts was able to get justice for his father four years later because they kept investigating.
Before this, in the late ‘80s, Roberts was an EMT, later turned paramedic. He did this in the metro Boston area, metro Philadelphia area and in Jersey City.
In addition to his paramedic experience, he’s also worked as a fireman and as a Navy Corpsman assigned to the Marine Corps, as an enlisted medical professional who provides life saving care to fellow soldiers.
For education, he received his Associate Degree from Cape Cod Community College in Massachusetts. He’s also received certificates in the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Department, also known as the Body Farm, which was the first of its kind to systematically study human decomposition, and the St. Louis School of Medicine in Medical Legal Death Investigation. He’s also been to Europe to work with forensic teams in identifying human remains through a connection he made at the University of Tennessee.
Roberts has been working as the chief deputy coroner since last fall. One of his accomplishments was acquiring a grant to get a mobile morgue trailer. Bingham County doesn’t have a morgue, and after the lease expires this morgue trailer will belong to the county.
Roberts said many counties are unlucky in who they end up with as a coroner, which is why he wants to be elected, so he can put his 18 years of studying death investigation to use for Bingham County.
“It’s kind of luck of the draw who you have in your county, who is going to be investigating that death on a medical legal side,” Roberts said. “I don’t want to let that be left to chance for my loved ones or my neighbors or anyone around me.”
The Bingham News Chronicle will publish a subsequent story with Lisa Rowland.