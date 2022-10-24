Randy Smith Address

Judge Randy Smith gives the keynote address at the Bingham Group Symposium Friday at Snake River High School.

 Photo courtesy of Summer Jackman

THOMAS — Judge Randy Smith gave the keynote address at the Bingham Group Symposium, speaking about the need for civility in governance and what he’s learned from his judicial experience that’s helped him maintain civil professional relationships.

The Bingham Group Symposium took place in the cafeteria at Snake River High School. It featured panels on a number of subjects, with Smith speaking at the end. The News Chronicle plans to publish further articles on the three panels at the symposium.

