THOMAS — Judge Randy Smith gave the keynote address at the Bingham Group Symposium, speaking about the need for civility in governance and what he’s learned from his judicial experience that’s helped him maintain civil professional relationships.
The Bingham Group Symposium took place in the cafeteria at Snake River High School. It featured panels on a number of subjects, with Smith speaking at the end. The News Chronicle plans to publish further articles on the three panels at the symposium.
Fifty-eight years after being born a “farm kid” in Idaho, Judge Smith was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Feb. 15, 2007, after being appointed by former President George W. Bush.
He gained senior status on the court on Aug. 11, 2018. He currently resides in Pocatello where he maintains chambers.
In his address, Smith outlined five principles that can help officials maintain civility in how they practice governance.
The first, Smith said, was “to determine if the point on which you are disagreeing with another person is really that important. In other words, focus in on is it really important for you to win on that particular point.
“Is there a better point which is more important for you, because if it’s not that important, then at that point you don’t have to be as adamant about your position.”
Smith said the second principle is to determine what the possible outcomes are for your situation.
“In other words, you have a thing you’re debating about: what are the possible outcomes that could come from that particular position that you’re taking?” Smith said.
“At that point, you find out all the possible outcomes and you determine that there may be some good points that they might be raising,” Smith said. “Then you’re not so adamant about your point because you can understand that others might (have) other positions.”
The third principle he stated is to mentally draw your line in the sand.
“Don’t tell everybody in the world what your line is. Just determine what you really have to have,” Smith said. “Then you’ll know when that line is crossed.”
“But there are times when you might alter that line and it may not be that important to you. But if you’ve laid it in the sand in writing or by talking about it, then it’s harder to back off,” Smith said.
Smith’s fourth principle is to always be a good listener.
“Listen to what the other party says. Don’t talk all the time. Listen,” Smith said.
“Listen to the things they’re saying and ask questions and get some ideas about where they’re going and why,” Smith said. “Be a good listener so that you understand fully the position they’re taking.”
The fifth and final principle Smith talked about is to not be contentious.
“Be reasonable. Yes. Sometimes you lose, but you’ve got to lose with graciousness. Sometimes you win, win with graciousness,” Smith said.
“Avoid contention at all costs,” Smith said. “But in other words, be civil.”
Smith spoke about an experience he had on the Ninth Circuit when they ruled on California’s Proposition 8, known informally as Prop 8, in Perry v. Brown where the court held that it was unconstitutional. Prop 8 was intended to ban same-sex marriage, and it temporarily did after passing in the November 2008 California state elections. It was later ruled unconstitutional by a federal court in 2010, but it didn’t go into effect until 2013 following the conclusion of the appeals process.
Smith highlighted three main issues their court focused on in coming to a decision. The first was whether those who brought the appeal had the authority to do so. The second was whether Judge Vaughn Walker, a district judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California who received allegations of bias because of his long-term relationship with another man, should recuse himself from the case. The third issue was determining whether it was unconstitutional.
On the first issue, they sent it to the California Supreme Court, who told them that the petitioners did have standing. On the second issue, they determined that Walker did not abuse his discretion. They found disagreement on the third issue, with Smith authoring a dissent to the majority opinion, saying that there was rational basis for Proposition 8.
“They wrote their side and I wrote mine and we came away still very much appreciating each other and having respect for one another,” Smith said.
While Smith has a different background then many of his fellow judges, they can still find common ground by applying the principles he outlined in his speech.
“There were a heck of a lot of different philosophies, but because we are civil with one another and because we try to reach a decision which would be good for the people, we can reach good decisions,” Smith said.
