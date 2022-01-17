BOISE — Julie VanOrden found herself in familiar territory as the 2022 legislative session opened at the state capitol.
Van Orden, a Republican from Pingree, was appointed by Blackfoot Republican Sen. Steve Bair to fill his spot in the Senate as he takes a leave of absence to deal with some family needs.
VanOrden served in the Idaho House of Representatives representing Dist. 31B from 2012 until 2018, chairing House Education during her final two-year term. She was ousted in the 2018 GOP primary by current Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot.
Bair had been co-chair of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, was appointed to fill Bair’s co-chairmanship seat.
“I first want to recognize the years of time and effort that Sen. Bair has put forth for the benefit of the residents of Bingham County and our great State of Idaho,” VanOrden said in a recent statement. “I sincerely wish he and his family good health and the courage to overcome the challenges that he and Lori are facing at this time.”
She said the state is in good financial condition and it’s her desire to continue the tradition.
“Being a member of the Joint Finance and Appropriations committee (JFAC) I’ll have this opportunity, I believe one of the important ways to accomplish this is with thoughtful and prudent use of our state funds for the needs and obligations of our state and its residents,” she said. “Also by honoring Idaho’s constitution that requires a balanced budget, the Idaho legislature has been able to keep our state whole in good and meager times.”
VanOrden will also be serving on the Health and Welfare committee and the Resources and Environment committee. She expects many of the legislative proposals that were brought forth at the November session regarding COVID will be presented in Health and Welfare.
“In the Resource and Environment committee I believe there will be legislation regarding water resources and environmental regulations. With the current reports of ‘basin’ snow packs we will need more moisture to bring us out of drought conditions, thus the need for water mitigation efforts. The Idaho National Laboratory will be ending their program of nuclear storage cleanup this coming year, I would like to see state legislation that addresses this historic event,” VanOrden added.
She said she has always been passionate about education, and would like to work with parents, teachers and students to create programs that provide pathways for children to recognize and progress toward their educational goals.
“It is imperative for the future of our state to provide students the opportunities to find good paying jobs and careers as a result of their education,” she said. “As a legislature, it is our responsibility to make sure that the education, career pathways, and opportunities are available at our schools and colleges.
“It also must be done with mindful regard to insuring that our tax dollars are wisely spent. As a daughter, mother, and grandmother, and a lifelong resident of this great state, I’m excited to represent the good hardworking people of Bingham County and pledge to represent you with honesty, dignity and hard work.”