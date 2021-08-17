BLACKFOOT — Entries for the second annual Bingham Arts Council’s Juried Art Show & Competition are due Friday, Aug. 20. Artists can submit images of entries online at www.binghamarts.org.
Exhibition dates are Sept. 18 through Oct. 13 at the Candy Jar Art Gallery, 105 NW Main St., with an opening reception Sept. 18 from 7-9 p.m.
All artists over the age of 18 are invited to enter their work online. All work must be original and the composition of the artist. Cash prizes will be awarded to four winning entrants, including a $200 first prize.
Judging is provided by Stephanie J. Frostad, MFA, a narrative painter from Missoula, Mont. (see her work at https://stephaniefrostad.com). Accepted entries will be featured in a free public art exhibit at the Candy Jar Gallery at 101 NW Main St. from Sept. 18-Oct. 13. For more information, or to submit artwork, visit www.binghamarts.org, or contact the event coordinator, Yidan Guo, at (435) 592-1332
This art event and experience is sponsored by the Bingham Arts Council, the Shelley Supporters of the Arts, and the Candy Jar Art Gallery. The mission of the Bingham Arts Council is to help build rich and vibrant communities by promoting art and art education in Southeastern Idaho.