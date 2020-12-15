BLACKFOOT – The Seventh District Court sent out an order signed by Judge Roger Burdick, chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court, ruling that there is an extension on the edict to postpone all jury trials, civil and criminal, until at least March 1, 2021.
In the order sent to the district courts in Idaho, the reasoning cited surrounded the current status of COVID-19 in the state, as well as the continued community spread throughout the state. Furthermore, Judge Burdick cites the most recent metrics presented by the state that there were 27 1,000-plus case days since Nov. 9, with multiple 2,000-plus days as well. With these numbers along with the increasing rates of hospitalizations and COVID-19 being the leading cause of death for the month of November, Judge Burdick made his ruling that an extension on the trial stay was necessary.
In Idaho alone, the average for hospitalizations for COVID-19 has gone up 26% according to the order, with multiple days of intensive care units breaching the 100-plus patient marker of COVID-19 patients. These reasons had led the judge to present this order.
The court system will continue to monitor the situation as it continues to evolve and will be potentially changing as the vaccine by Pfizer becomes more available. The court system recognizes that it requires people — some only participating because of legal ramifications — to be in close proximity to one another when serving on a jury and felt that it would be a better choice to postpone the trials in the meantime.
Judge Burdick noted that because the stay on trials is necessary for public health, it does not breach the person’s right to a speedy trial, citing Idaho Code 19-3501.