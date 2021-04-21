IDAHO FALLS — On April 18, law enforcement officers in the Idaho Falls area were notified that a vehicle had been involved in a high-speed pursuit in the Shelley and Bingham County area. Shelley Police officers and Bingham County deputies involved discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns, and the driver continued towards Idaho Falls.
A short time later, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Police dispatch received a report of a vehicle collision near the intersection of West Sunnyside Road and South Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. One of the vehicles involved matched the description of the vehicle involved in the pursuit, a black Chevy Camaro. Only minor injuries were reported from this collision.
According to the caller, the driver of the suspect vehicle fled from the scene of the collision on foot. Idaho Falls Police officers, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho State Police troopers responded to the area to search for the suspect.
At about 4:20 p.m., another person called Idaho Falls/Bonneville County dispatch and reported that a person matching the suspect’s description was attempting to hide near a car in the 3000 block of Thayer Bridge Circle, a few blocks from the collision location.
Officers, deputies, and an ISP trooper were able to locate the suspect attempting to hide from police in a resident’s doorway where he was taken into custody.
The suspect was found in possession of 3 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and had multiple outstanding Bingham County warrants. The Idaho State Police investigated the vehicle collision and determined that driver impairment (on the part of the suspect) was likely a contributing factor in the collision.
The suspect is a juvenile and was taken to the 3B Juvenile Detention and Treatment Center.