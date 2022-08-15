BLACKFOOT — The annual Kermes Festival is set to be held in Jensen Grove this weekend.
The festival is hosted by St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Parish secretary Bobbie Dahlquist said the festival is the church’s annual fundraiser that is held every third Sunday in August.
“We’ve held it since Father Jose has been here,” she said. “That was 2011 or 2012. He is the brains of the festival.”
Dahlquist said the festival will start at 10 a.m. Sunday with Mass at the church and at Jensen Grove. There will be food, music, dancing and games for families.
“We start at 10 a.m. and we usually try to close down around 6,” she said.
The festival will also feature a raffle. Dahlquist said there will be several raffle prizes including tickets to the upcoming state fair. Raffle tickets will cost $15.
“The raffle will start around 4:30 or 5,” she said.
The festival attracts many people both inside and outside of Blackfoot. Dahlquist said people from other parts of the state will come, and they even get visitors from Wyoming, Utah and Montana.
“Every year we meet people from out of town,” she said. “They like to participate with us.”
Dahlquist said that in the past, the festival has been organized by Father Jose, but this year, he will be unable to participate due to his mother passing away. She said the church almost didn’t hold the festival at all this year.
“We decided to go ahead and make it a grand festival in honor of Father Jose,” she said.