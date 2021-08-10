BLACKFOOT — The Kermes festival is returning to Blackfoot Sunday after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers are hoping it opens doors to different cultures to share time and experiences together.
Kermes is hosted by the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Blackfoot at Jensen’s Grove, but Father Jose Gonzalez emphasized that it’s not a church activity as much as it is an event meant to build bridges in the community.
The festival begins at 10:30 a.m. with a Celebration Mass, followed by a parade through the park, lots of food throughout the day, games for children, live musical entertainment, and socializing.
Gonzalez said he has been in Blackfoot for 10 years, and parishioners put together an indoor festival the year before he came at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
“When I came I said let’s do it in the park, and it’s been there ever since,” Father Gonzalez said. “We wanted to open it up to more people. Everyone is welcome to come and eat, listen to music. It’s kind of like a family day, we try to keep it family-oriented so people can feel safe and enjoy themselves.
“A lot of people say they haven’t seen friends for a long time, and they can see them at the festival. It’s a great opportunity to get together and see each other.”
He said Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll is always supportive of the festival.
“It’s not a religious activity by itself, we do start the celebration with Mass, we make it more prayerful in a way. Let’s pray before we have fun,” Father Gonzalez said.
Everything starts from there, he added, with people eating lunch and being able to come and go throughout the day until around 6 p.m.
Father Gonzalez said organizers were trying to do a parade this year through town, but there was not enough time to coordinate that with city officials. They’re planning the parade through the park at noon with decorated carts and candy.
There will be bands performing and traditional dancing.
With a resurgence in COVID, Father Gonzalez said the hope is that everything will go well, there is room in the park to spread out, and they ask people to bring their own chairs.
A healthy environment is promoted, he added. Police will be on hand to help build a connection and help children overcome any fear of police which they shouldn’t have.
“They should know the police are there to protect them and keep them safe,” Father Gonzalez said. “We want to get rid of the idea that this is a religious thing. We hope with the parade to start inviting the community, reach out to people. We’re interested in how we can bring cultures together, invite different cultures. We’re all one, let’s be united and celebrate as one.”