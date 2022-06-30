BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray retired after a long career with the department Thursday. The city held an open house at the fire station in his honor.
Chief Gray has been with the fire department for almost 37 years. He became the department’s chief on July 1, 1995. His retirement was also on his birthday.
Chief Gray explained that the proudest aspect of his career was the personnel that he was able to train and work with over the years.
“The guys and the department itself,” he said. “We have some great personnel. We’ve got some great firefighters and medics.”
Chief Gray said he is also proud of the equipment the department was able to obtain during his time as the chief.
“We have responsibility to taxpayers,” he said. “We try to buy new stuff all the time. We’d purchase new fire trucks and ambulances.”
During his retirement, Chief Gray plans to take every day as it comes. He noted that he and his wife have a few cattle.
“We’re just going to do whatever we want to,” he said.
The ceremony included a presentation of colors by the INL Color Guard and special recognition of Chief Gray’s family. Speakers included Mayor Marc Carroll and Capt. Bryon Howell. The ceremony ended with Chief Gray inspecting the Blackfoot Fire Department for the last time.
Carroll said a replacement for Gray as chief will come Tuesday night during the regular city council meeting.
The department and Chief Gray hope that during his retirement, he will be able to come back to the station and visit occasionally.