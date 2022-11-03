Labrador/Arkoosh

Raúl Labrador (left) and Tom Arkoosh face off for the position of state attorney general with opposing interpretations of what the office should look like.

 Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

There are two candidates seeking the position of Idaho’s attorney general, and they have sharply opposing philosophies on how the office should be run.

Raúl Labrador, running as a Republican, is a long-time politician and member of the party. He previously served as the representative of District 14B in the state House of Representatives from 2006 to 2010, also representing Idaho’s 1st congressional district from 2011 to 2019. He made a run for governor in the 2018 election but lost in the primaries. Since then, he’s been the Idaho Republican Party chair, resigning in 2020 to practice at a private law firm.


