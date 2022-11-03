There are two candidates seeking the position of Idaho’s attorney general, and they have sharply opposing philosophies on how the office should be run.
Raúl Labrador, running as a Republican, is a long-time politician and member of the party. He previously served as the representative of District 14B in the state House of Representatives from 2006 to 2010, also representing Idaho’s 1st congressional district from 2011 to 2019. He made a run for governor in the 2018 election but lost in the primaries. Since then, he’s been the Idaho Republican Party chair, resigning in 2020 to practice at a private law firm.
Tom Arkoosh, running as the Democrat, has been unaffiliated with a political party for most of his life. While he did register as a Republican in the last primary, he’s now a registered Democrat and chose to run when the party approached him to run for the position. He’s had a long career practicing law for 44 years as a prosecutor and defense counsel. He’s practiced in areas of law including civil, commercial, administrative and water.
The two candidates’ main philosophical difference throughout their respective campaigns has been that of the role of attorney general, with Arkoosh stating that it should be run in a non-partisan way as a law office and Labrador stating that it is a political office, and he would like to bring a conservative agenda to it.
“You have to deal with political actors, you have to deal with elected officials, anybody who is saying that it’s not a political office is either lying or is ignorant about what the role of the attorney general’s office is,” Labrador said.
“I want to be clear, it’s not a policy office, and he wants to turn it into a policy office. He wants to adopt or weaponize those policies in which he believes personally which has nothing to do with the statute or the rule of law,” Arkoosh says.
According to Idaho Code section 67-1401, the attorney general is “To perform all legal services for the state and to represent the state and all departments, agencies, offices, officers, boards, commissions, institutions and other state entities in all courts and before all administrative tribunals or bodies of any nature.”
Labrador said that he wanted to “elevate the level of professionalism in the office and bring attorneys who are smart, conservative and aggressive, who want to defend the rights of the people of Idaho.”
“From the best I can tell, he’s got some zealots lined up that agree with his cultural values and want to weaponize that office to propound those cultural values,” Arkoosh said. “I’ve run enough law offices to know that’s not how you do it.”
When asked what the most important issue will be in the upcoming term, Labrador said it would be listening to Idahoans.
“It’s gonna be making sure that we listen to the people of Idaho, that we work hard to make sure that they feel that they’re being protected and to make sure that we work well with the Legislature,” Labrador said. “So we can help them draft laws that will be legal and constitutional.”
To any Idahoans who may not want to live under conservative values, Labrador said, “They need to vote against me.”
Arkoosh’s response was that the most important issue in the upcoming term will be finding a long-term solution to an over-appropriated water budget in the current drought conditions, one that will allow both water users with junior and senior rights to have water. To find this solution, Arkoosh points to the Yakima River Basin Integrated Plan, located in Washington.
“Yakima Valley were able to come together and were able to adopt measures that were enforceable, material, sustained, financed, and ultimately change their water budget enough that everybody was secure in the long run, and I hope we can do that in Idaho, and I think I would be useful in that process,” Arkoosh said.
