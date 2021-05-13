BLACKFOOT — The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot swept through the District 6, High Country Conference softball tournament and claimed the district championship Thursday afternoon behind the arm of senior pitcher Kymber Wieland and the bat of Victoria Agado, who went three-for-four on the afternoon with four runs batted in.
Wieland threw a complete game using only 80 pitches on the day, allowing one run and had four strikeouts and two walks during the contest.
The game was called in the sixth inning when Blackfoot reached a 10-run margin at 11-1.
Hailey Burnett and Demry Wixom also collected three hits on the afternoon and Demry added five runs batted in during the contest.
Wixom is an early signee to Treasure Valley Community College and signed her letter of intent in recent weeks to attend school there. The senior outfielder, who hits with power, had a home run in the contest as the Lady Broncos swept through the tournament with a 3-0 record, all wins recorded by pitcher Kymber Wieland.
Complete coverage will be available in Sunday’s edition of the Bingham News Chronicle.
BLACKFOOT 6, BONNEVILLE 5
It is never easy to win a district/conference tournament, especially when there is so much on the line. The big thing, of course, is the berth in the state championships and that alone is a big enough carrot hanging on the end of a stick for the winner.
That is what was facing the winner of the game on Wednesday between Bonneville and Blackfoot. Both teams had already won a game in the tournament; in fact, Bonneville had already faced elimination to get to this game, so for them, it was win or go home.
At this time of year, it is usually the big hit and defense that will carry a team forward, but for both of these teams, the Bees and the Lady Broncos, there have been times when they had to scratch out a win and even overcome a couple of miscues in the field in order to get the job done.
That was the way that this contest began for both teams.
In the first inning, the Bees were able to scratch out an early run and take a 1-0 lead. The Bees used a walk, an error and ended up scoring a run without the benefit of a hit. For a long time, the Bees made that one run stand up as they carried that 1-0 lead to the bottom of the fourth inning, before Blackfoot was able to battle back and tie the game up at 1 run apiece.
It had turned into a pitcher’s duel by then and thank goodness that the Lady Broncos had a stalwart pitcher in the circle in Kymber Wieland, who will be pitching in the college ranks next fall on a scholarship. Wieland was strong on the afternoon, throwing a complete game, six-hitter, and although she gave up five runs on the day, only one run was earned, which makes the effort even more spectacular. Wieland was able to strike out 11 Bees hitters on the afternoon, but she also gave up five walks, which combined with the five Blackfoot errors did cause the Lady Broncos some trouble on the base paths during the contest.
By the time the bottom of the fifth inning rolled around, the Lady Broncos found themselves on the short end of a 2-1 score and Bonneville had gained a lot of confidence. That is where Wixom comes into play.
She very calmly stepped up to the plate with a runner on base and clubbed a home run. The two-run blast put the Lady Broncos into the lead, one which they would not relinquish and set the stage for the 6-5 win over Bonneville that launched the Blackfoot squad into the final against Hillcrest Thursday afternoon.
BONNEVILLE 100 010 3 — 5 6 4
BLACKFOOT 000 150 X — 6 3 5
Bonneville
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ryley Baker 2 1 1 0 1 0
Memphis Owen 4 1 0 0 0 2
Hailey Wiest 4 2 2 0 0 1
Austyn Baker 2 1 1 0 2 0
Elizabeth Sorensen 3 0 1 1 1 2
Allie Harrigfeld 3 0 0 2 1 1
Zoey Grinnell 4 0 1 1 0 1
Faith Arteaga 3 0 0 0 0 2
Makenna Cook 4 0 0 0 0 2
Hailee Ward — — — — — -
Oakley Kunz — — — — — -
Totals 29 5 6 4 5 11
Batting TB: Zoey Grinnell, Ryley Baker, Elizabeth Sorensen, Hailey Wiest 2, Austyn Baker
RBI: Zoey Grinnell, Elizabeth Sorensen, Allie Harrigfeld 2
ROE: Memphis Owen, Hailey Wiest, Austyn Baker
FC: Allie Harrigfeld
HBP: Ryley Baker, Faith Arteaga
SB: Ryley Baker
CS: Austyn Baker
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (38.89%)
Zoey Grinnell, Ryley Baker 2, Memphis Owen, Elizabeth Sorensen, Hailey Wiest 2, Makenna Cook 3, Allie Harrigfeld, Austyn Baker 3
Team LOB: 10FieldingE: Zoey Grinnell, Ryley Baker, Allie Harrigfeld 2
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Marli Pearson 3 1 0 0 0 0
Sami Staley 1 2 0 0 2 0
Vic Agado 3 1 1 1 0 0
Tylar Daley 3 0 0 0 0 1
Kymber Wieland 3 0 0 0 0 1
Yoleni Navarrete 3 1 0 0 0 0
Malia Taufui 2 0 0 0 0 0
Demry Wixom 3 1 2 2 0 0
Hailey Burnett 2 0 0 0 0 0
Taliiyah Martinez — — — — — -
Totals 23 6 3 3 2 2
Batting 2B: Demry Wixom
HR: Demry Wixom
TB: Vic Agado, Demry Wixom 6
RBI: Vic Agado, Demry Wixom 2
SAC: Malia Taufui
ROE: Tylar Daley, Yoleni Navarrete, Marli Pearson
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (46.15%)
Vic Agado 2, Tylar Daley, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Sami Staley 2, Malia Taufui 2, Kymber Wieland, Demry Wixom 2
Team LOB: 2FieldingE: Vic Agado, Marli Pearson, Sami Staley, Kymber Wieland 2
Bonneville
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hailey Wiest 6.0 79 .633 3 6 1 2 2 1
Totals 6.0 79 .633 3 6 1 2 2 1
Pitching L — H. Wiest
Pitches-Strikes: Hailey Wiest 79-50
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hailey Wiest 15-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hailey Wiest 16-26
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Kymber Wieland 7.0 132 .598 6 5 1 11 5 0
Totals 7.0 132 .598 6 5 1 11 5 0
Pitching W: Kymber Wieland
HBP: Kymber Wieland 2
WP: Kymber Wieland
Pitches-Strikes: Kymber Wieland 132-79
Groundouts-Flyouts: Kymber Wieland 5-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Kymber Wieland 18-36
Stats provided by Game Changer