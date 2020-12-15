SHELLEY – The Shelley Lady Russets had been mired in a season-long losing streak, but on Friday, Dec. 11, that all came to an end as the gritty and tough Lady Russets were able to notch their first win of the year at the hands of the South Fremont Lady Cougars.
It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t a blow-out, but it was a win and it will mean so much to the Lady Russets as the ladies move forward in this 2020-2021 season. They are winners and they are capable of picking up a win.
It was not the prettiest of games, not by any stretch of the imagination, but it did show the toughness of both teams as they battled back and forth throughout the contest, fighting for each and every basket that either team would be able to get.
It was such a tough and gritty game, the ladies went to the locker room for halftime with the score at 12-11.
There were no flashy passes or high flying lay-ups, but there was some good solid defense played. There were some interceptions and each team was doing their best to score when they had the opportunities, there just weren’t a lot of chances during the game.
In the end, it was the Lady Russets who made enough shots, sank enough free throws and played enough defense to pick up the win by the final of 30-29.
Next up for Shelley will be a home contest against Bonneville on Thursday with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The neatest thing about the win last Friday was that all three of the Lady Russet teams including junior varsity and C teams picked up wins on the night.