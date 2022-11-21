The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a donation of $45,600 in vouchers to the Community Council of Idaho Friday that community members can use for clothing, home supplies and other needed items. In addition, they also received $5,000 to buy a smart board for their classroom.
The Community Council of Idaho is an organization with the goal to “help the communities we serve become a fairer, more prosperous and safer place to live, work and raise families,” said Rocio Rojo, office manager. “One of the ways that we accomplish that is by providing resources and guidance to job seekers throughout Idaho, especially those families that do face significant barriers to employment.”
“We also assist our participants in gaining the skills they need to fill those most in demand professions,” Rojo said. They also offer bilingual support, and they may even provide funding for training through accredited institutions.
But that’s not everything they do for the communities they serve. They also “provide essential services for the community that also include utility and rental assistance, food boxes, clothing,” and through the partnership they got on Monday, household supplies.
The council sees a wide array of needs in local communities they work to serve.
“Sometimes we do have people that find themselves in difficult situations just kind of going through a rough patch and they are not able to make ends meet,” Rojo said. She said they often see people who need vouchers for back to school clothes, or families that recently moved to the area and need help getting furniture and other household necessities, or grandparents raising grandchildren that need help with beds or dressers or even people with a medical condition or disability that need a bed to sleep on.
The Community Council of Idaho and the Latter-day Saints have had a partnership for 14 years, but these vouchers are a new development in that relationship, as this is the most they have received. Officials with the council and the Blackfoot South Stake met together so they could talk about the programs they offer to the community and surrounding areas, as well as give them a tour of their new facilities.
“They really impressed us because they have counseling and also helped with food and clothing. And we thought we could really make a difference there,” said Ron Thompson, the Blackfoot South Stake president. “Also, what really impressed us is that they help with education.”
Rojo said the conversation consisted “of the different programs and services and how we measure the success of individuals and just everything that we’re doing to change the lives of those in our community and surrounding areas.”
Thompson also said while they offer humanitarian help abroad, they also saw that “locally we also need help.”
“We help clear across the world with different things, but this is a chance for us to get some back locally to help the local people,” Thompson said.
So together, the two groups put together an application and turned it into church headquarters. This application, according to Rojo, was “definitely more detailed and in depth.”
Soon, they received word that the application was accepted and the officials met again Nov. 18 to make the donation.
The communities that can reap the benefits of these vouchers aren’t just in Bingham County; the services of the Community Council of Idaho extends mostly through southeast Idaho.
The donated vouchers are distributed through the council and can be used for clothing, home supplies like kitchen items and bathroom items, as well as backpacks, suitcases, blankets and sheets and more.
People who would like to receive vouchers can go to the Community Council of Idaho at 420 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot. There aren’t any guidelines on qualifying factors, so anyone who is in need can go and be screened to receive vouchers.
“We were all excited that the church is able to do that so we can help not only members,” Thompson said, “but this will be able to help anybody in the community. We want to reach out to everybody. Everybody deserves a helping hand sometimes.”
“It was amazing. It is a huge donation and it’s gonna help a lot of people,” Rojo said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.