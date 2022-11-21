community council LDS donation

Members of the Community Council stand with members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the day of the donation Nov. 18.

 Photo courtesy of Ray Matsurra

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made a donation of $45,600 in vouchers to the Community Council of Idaho Friday that community members can use for clothing, home supplies and other needed items. In addition, they also received $5,000 to buy a smart board for their classroom.

The Community Council of Idaho is an organization with the goal to “help the communities we serve become a fairer, more prosperous and safer place to live, work and raise families,” said Rocio Rojo, office manager. “One of the ways that we accomplish that is by providing resources and guidance to job seekers throughout Idaho, especially those families that do face significant barriers to employment.”


