BOISE (AP) — A terminally ill man scheduled to be executed in mid-December for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors in Idaho is asking a federal court to block the execution.

Attorneys for 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. asked the court in documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Idaho for a preliminary injunction halting the state's death warrant, issued last week. The warrant sets Pizzuto's execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15. But officials said they don't have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution and are trying to obtain them.


