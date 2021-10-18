If you visit me this fall, please know the chaos of my yard is on purpose.
The black-eyed susans and coneflowers are standing with their dark seedheads intact. My lawn is overgrown and the leaves aren’t raked. The cucumber vines lay where they sprawled over the summer. The spent dill weed, cosmos and zinnias stand bedraggled, cockeyed to the wind. They’ll still be there when snow comes and when it melts in the spring.
I’m not cleaning up my yard because I’m saving it for the “wildlife” that will stop by this winter.
With bird and insect numbers in a freefall across the planet, each of us can do our part to provide critical habitat for many species as winter closes in.
With the recent rains and mild temperatures in Eastern Idaho, it’s a colorful fall. All around us the fruits of summer are in full expression, unless of course we rake, till, prune, mow or burn it into oblivion. These groomed landscapes may look neat and tidy, all buttoned up for winter — but wait!
What about the birds, bees and butterflies we enjoyed all summer? What will they eat? Where will they go?
Some will migrate to warmer climes for sure, but many stay right here in Idaho, wintering it out just like us –- only they’ll be outdoors and exposed to the elements.
Insects overwinter in several ways. Some stay as larvae, like caterpillars and grubs. Some as eggs.
Others, like the swallowtail butterfly, spend the winter months in the chrysalis (cocoon) stage. Finally, some adult insects enter a dormancy period which ceases growth and development during the cold months.
Nearly all of these over-wintering species need cover of some kind for shelter and to moderate temperatures. Alternate freezes and thaws are hard on them. To do this they may burrow under the soil, attach themselves to standing limbs and/or hide under leaves and other organic plant litter.
And as for the birds, seeds of flowering plants and weeds make up their main winter diet. Chickadees, finches, sparrows, etc., who call Idaho their winter home, rely on these plants. Who doesn’t love to see a group of juncos on a snowy day foraging on the ground? And if the plants are left standing, even better, as they provide shelter as well.
Most leaves can be left where they fall, but if they get too deep and you must rake, use them to mulch flower beds and around the base of trees. Or put them on the vegetable garden or in any open spots in your landscaping. By next summer the leaves will be decomposed, thereby providing for underground microbial life in the soil as a bonus!
Landscaping left intact can be beautiful as well. Snow drooping the tops of tall grasses or frost on standing perennials creates a unique winterscape. Let’s wait until spring to oust the many creatures we helped survive the winter. By then they won’t need shelter and can rely on new growth for sustenance.
There is a mysterious and fragile web of life all around us. Many of these species are invisible to us, figuratively as well as literally. We’re dependent on this web, a critical part of it, and have an outsize influence and responsibility to care for it.