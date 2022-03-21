SHELLEY – Alexis Leckington added to a list of highlights for her school year with positive recognition from the Shelley school board Thursday night.
Leckington earned the student of the month honor for Shelley High School and what a senior year she has been having.
Leckington, an all-conference standout in volleyball, followed that award up with an all-conference nod in basketball as well. Splitting those two honors had the young Shelley miss earning the honor of Miss Russet for the annual Spud Days Pageant and just to top off everything else, Leckington was recently named as the Steven Ellis Memorial Sportsmanship Player of the Year for the District 6 Officials.
It seems there isn’t a teacher or fellow student that can say anything but great things about the senior who has also recently signed a letter of intent to attend Eastern Utah State University on a volleyball scholarship, so kudos are definitely going out to one of the favored daughters of Shelley High School.
Leckington is a standout student, who is constantly helping others around the school and being a delight in the classroom as well. She is very active in a lot of different activities around Shelley High School and she exemplifies what it means to be a Russet.
Following some business as usual items, all approved by the board via a 5-0 vote, the agenda went down to the reports and among those discussion items were the budget, which is in good shape for this time of year.
Following that was some discussion of the recent passing of the supplemental levy, which patrons passed by nearly an 80% approval rate, one of the highest in the state.
The Safety Committee then reported on the condition of the buildings within the district.
There was also some discussion about the current situation on the Career and Technical Education Center which is shared by several schools within several school districts.
Discussion about the standards based grading timeline followed, as did the March bond projects and where they are on the list of things to be accomplished by the end of the schools’ fiscal year.
Board goals for this school year were also discussed and most of the items on the list have already been accomplished for this year.
Discussion and accolades for the winter extracurricular activities of athletics and other items followed All of the athletic teams appeared to show improvement over the past couple of years.
ISAT Data and Spring 2022 testing Schedule was also discussed.
New business was next on the agenda and the first item was something that most in the area may not even have been aware of and that was a cyber incident that happened on Dec. 5, when the district had a cyber attack against the schools in the district. Following some investigation it turns out that around 268 people were affected by the attack and 112 of them were residents of Idaho.
The attacker was after records and those records may have been compromised. Through the work of the IT department within the school district and the help that was sought out, the system has been restored and the involved people will be receiving notification of the attack. It was also brought to light new software that needs to be implemented to prevent any further attacks. The board voted 5-0 to purchase the software and have it installed immediately.
The next item was a look at adoption of some curriculum items and that was put on hold until a new bid can be obtained.
Employee Appreciation Week has been set for May 2-May 5.
With the tremendous support of the new alternative school, a new administration position has been proposed. To date, there have been in excess of 50 students enrolled and only around 15-20 were expected. That alone has indicated that there is a real need for this school and the support staff required to handle the increased enrollment.
Finally, there was some discussion of the school closure on Feb. 23 due to cold temperatures.