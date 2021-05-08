BLACKFOOT – When the novel “Les Miserables” was first published back in 1862, it was all the rage.
The mere fact that it has been able to sustain its interest over the years, been developed into a Broadway play and an Oscar winning movie, let alone still catches the attention of anyone who has ever seen the play done on a number of different venues should satisfy even the most demeaning of critics.
This is a classic and always will be and is based upon such a simple premise.
I can remember the first time I was drawn to this play, it was back in the days when I traveled a lot and was always looking for something new to do and it showed up in a little town and caught my eye.
I was intrigued by the plot and the voice of the lead role was incredible.
Later on, it was announced that Broadway was going to produce the play and a country crooner by the name of Gary Morris had been named to the lead role.
The papers all raved how this was going to be the end of one of the greatest roles ever devised for the stage and there was only one way to save the production.
Little did we know then that one of the longest standing runs on Broadway was about to begin and that Morris would bring forth a performance that would withstand the ages and give us one of the all-time great performances for years and years.
This play, “Les Mis” as it is often called, has withstood the ravages of time and it doesn’t seem to matter where it is played, whether on a high school auditorium or a university playhouse or a downtown theater production, put an actor with a voice in the role of Jean Valjean, under the direction of a decent director, producer and playwright and you will have something special and you will sell tickets.
That was the case with the recent production by the Snake River Theater Production under the direction of Jana McBride, who is making quite the name for herself around Snake River High School.
Play after play has crossed her path and each one has outdone the other as she produces and directs hit after hit. “Les Mis” was no exception.
Looking back at when Hollywood finally decided to get the play up on the big screen, they chose to use Russell Crowe, who had been mentioned “carrying around his voice in an old wooden bucket” and he pulled it off. Anne Hathaway, the delightful actress that she is, pulled off her role and simply won an Academy Award as best actress for her role in the film.
On and on it goes and so it probably shall for many more years and attempts to come.
In the case of Snake River, it was Jaden Hansen who stole the show and the thunder in the title role of Jean Valjean, although vast credit must be given to Logan Burr as Javert as well.
It really all comes back to director Jana McBride, who is able to bring all this talent together, get them to work well together and bring out the best that each one has for a delightful distraction that takes you back into the 1800s for a “real-life” scenario that is not only well done, but done in such a manner that you forget where you are for a while and can immerse yourself into what life was like in those days.
That is what theater production is supposed to be all about and McBride and her crew accomplished the task very well.
Every character was played to the fullest as assigned by McBride, every role was well thought out and every performance accomplished exactly what it should have accomplished.