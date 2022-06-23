With home values rising, driving up the property tax citizens pay on their residences, city levy rates are expected to decrease to compensate for that rise.
Bingham County Assessor Donavan Harrington and county Treasurer Tanna Beal visited with city councils around the county and the county commissioners to tell them this.
“We’re cautioning all the city councils and the commissioners that the levy rates need to go down,” Harrington said.
“I agree with Donavan’s statement. That’s what you should see, and we fully anticipate to see that same thing,” said Grahm Anderson, Blackfoot treasurer.
Depending on the ownership status and value of a residence, people could be paying more or less in their taxes in the fiscal year 2023. Rising property taxes are likely to hit renters the hardest if their landlords choose to increase their rent.
For this current tax year, Blackfoot added $1,198,144,889 in total valuations, and $875,392,270 of that is the taxable valuations, which is the figure used to calculate the city’s levy rate in the future.
The preliminary levy rate that the city projects for 2023 will be .0060%, while the prior year’s rate was .0122%, which “almost drops in half. That’s a huge difference. So those valuations going up drive that levy rate going down,” Anderson said.
“So we’re very very confidently projecting that we’re gonna see a pretty sizable decrease in that levy rate, which in turn goes back to now how do you assess and evaluate taxes,” Anderson said.
Both Harrington and Anderson encourage homeowners to use the homeowner tax exemption. If the owner’s property values at $250,000 or more they get a $125,000 reduction, which means they’re only taxed on $125,000. If their home is less than $250,000 or less, then they’ll be exempt from half of the value.
Whether taxpayers pay more or less this year is dependent on the value of their property and their ownership status. Harrington points out that owners of large properties in Blackfoot will likely pay less in taxes because of the decreasing levy rate.
“Everybody initially thought valuations are going up, our taxes are going to double. But the levy rate drives down because your inputs change,” Anderson said. “It all just depends on where your house falls in that taxable valuations bracket.”
The homeowner’s exemption only applies to primary residences, so property owners pay the full taxable amount. It’s up to the landlord whether they pass that burden onto their tenants.
“I can’t tell a landlord what to charge for rent, so if they raise their prices… that’s up to the property owner,” Anderson said.
Harrington said landlords traditionally include the property tax and operating expenses in their rent, “so we are seeing rents go up as well and because of the home values escalating so quickly we’re also noting that rental properties are coming in short supply.”
While landlords will be taxed the full amount on their rental properties, they’ll also see their levy rate go down, so Anderson said they’ll actually see a decrease in their taxes.
According to Harrington, as more people move to the area from out of state, their cash is driving the market up.
“They had maybe a 1,000 square foot home on Newport Beach that was worth one and a half million and then they come in here and buy a 3,000 square foot home with five acres and buy a couple of chickens and a cow and all of a sudden (they’re) a farmer. And they pay cash for all that.”
“It’s hard for young couples to try to (buy a home), I don’t know how they do it,” Harrington said.
While the market is getting more competitive, Harrington doesn’t see renters losing their residence anytime soon.
“People are trying to find something where they can manage their life and still stay in a community,” Harrington said.
Harrington also said some property owners could be at risk of being priced out of their residence, “especially a senior citizen who has been in the home for 34 years and they’re on a fixed income and they don’t have any more to expend.”
Property owners can learn more about their taxes on the tax estimator on the state tax commission website at tax.idaho.gov.
If property owners feel their home assessment value is incorrect, they can appeal with the Bingham County Assessor’s office by filling out the proper paperwork. This paperwork can be accessed either directly by going to the Assessor’s office in the county courthouse or they can email {span}assessorinfo@co.bingham.id.us {span}and then send the filled out paperwork back to this email address. The deadline for appeals will be June 27 at 5 p.m.
“We encourage (property owners) if they do feel like their values are wrong to please contact the assessor’s office and we’re happy to sit down with them and go over it together,” Harrington said. “If the people aren’t happy with the decision, they have the right to appeal it to the state tax commission and if they’re not happy with the state tax commission they can appeal it for judicial review. So they have several avenues of appealing.”
