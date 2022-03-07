A supplemental levy vote is taking place on March 8 for two school districts in Bingham County, Shelley Joint School District 60 and Aberdeen School District 58.
Supplemental levies are put forward every two years and they require a simple majority from the public to pass.
Aberdeen is asking for $950,000 for two years, which factors to about $1,369 per student. Shelley is asking for $575,000 for two years, which factors to $255 per student.
Supplemental levies are wide reaching across the state of Idaho, with 81% of districts utilizing them to account for the rising costs of education.
The amount Shelley is asking for is the same amount they’ve asked for every supplemental levy since 2014 and it’s been renewed every two years since then.
“I feel like we’re fortunate to be able to keep the supplemental levy at … the same place it’s been since 2014,” said Chad Williams, Shelley superintendent. “We know that all costs have increased … but the school board has been frugal and has made fiscally responsible decisions and I think we’re fortunate to leave it at $575,000 for a couple more years.”
Their first supplemental levy was for $250,000 in 2010, which passed at 71.63%. They had to increase the levy to $400,000 in 2012, and it passed then at 58.08%. The last levy was passed in 2020 at 66.09%.
Williams said he doesn’t have any reason to worry that the most recent levy will not pass.
“The community of Shelley has historically been very supportive of both levies and bonds so if it doesn’t pass it will surprise me. I think the community is going to continue to support schools,” Williams said.
While the funds from the supplemental levy only make up 4% of the school district’s budget, the funds are wide-reaching and affect the whole district.
“I would like to be able to say this is exactly what the supplemental levy is being used for, only for this or only for that but really the supplemental levy touches everything. It touches every single program in the school district,” Williams said.
An informational tri-fold from the Shelley School District lists some of the ways levy dollars will be used, including “maintain current programs and operational costs, enhance and update curriculum, provide additional support for activity, athletic, music and performing arts programs, continue to absorb many of the fees associated with registration, supplement wages and insurance for all staff including paraprofessionals, bus drivers, food service, teachers, technology and maintenance staff, maintain educational excellence currently in the Shelley School District, and to supplement increasing technology costs.”
Williams doesn’t know for certain what the future would hold for the district if the levy were to not pass.
“I can’t specifically say we’re gonna cut this program or we’re gonna cut that program. We would just have to look at our budget and figure out where to cut 4%,” Williams said. “It would be challenging. If you figured your household budget on a monthly basis and you were challenged with cutting 4%, it would be challenging and the school district would have the same challenge.”
Bingham County residents can cast their vote for the supplemental levy at their regular polling place.