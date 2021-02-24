BLACKFOOT -- Antonio Tolentino, 29, was sentenced by 7th District Judge Darren Simpson on Monday to 30 years on one count of lewd conduct with a child under 16 years old. Lewd conduct is a felony pursuant to Idaho Code 18-1508 and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Tolentino pled guilty pursuant to a non-binding plea agreement. A non-binding plea agreement means that even if the judge does not follow the sentencing recommendations contained in the plea agreement, the defendant cannot withdraw his guilty plea on that basis. Under the terms of the agreement, the defendant agreed to plead guilty as charged and the state agreed to drop a persistent violator enhancement. A persistent violator enhancement is Idaho’s three strike rule. It applies to individuals with at least two prior felony convictions and can increase their sentence by adding five years up to life in prison. The state also recommended the sentence run concurrently with the defendant’s prior case for which he was on parole. The parties were otherwise free to argue at sentencing.
Tolentino was charged with one count of lewd conduct with an 11-year-old boy that occurred in May of 2020. At the time of the lewd conduct, Tolentino had just recently been released from prison.
At sentencing, the child’s mother addressed the court and gave a victim impact statement regarding the effects the crime has had on her son and family. Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin argued that Tolentino showed no remorse, had a nonchalant attitude, and blamed the victim. He also noted that Tolentino was rated as a high risk to criminally reoffend and a moderate risk to sexually reoffend. Cousin requested the defendant be sentenced to prison for 40 years with 15 years fixed and 25 years indeterminate. Cousin requested a $5,000.00 civil penalty pursuant to Idaho Code 19-5307.
Tolentino’s attorney, Scott Madson, argued that Tolentino’s evaluation indicated he did not demonstrate clear deviant interests. Madson argued that Tolentino was immature, impulsive, and had poor judgment. Madson noted the crime was opportunistic and argued that it was unlikely to happen again in the future. He requested the court retain jurisdiction.
Simpson sentenced Tolentino to 30 years in prison with 12 years fixed and 18 years indeterminate. This means Tolentino will not be eligible for parole until after 12 years. In making his ruling the judge noted that any lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the offense. Simpson imposed the full $5,000 civil judgment in favor of the victim.