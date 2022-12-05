Lillian MacFee, a former Blackfoot resident, will become a centenarian on her 100th birthday this year on Dec. 22.
She was born Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black to two young parents named Ralph and Lilly Black, a ranch hand and his bride. It was 1922, and she was born in a little log cabin nestled in pine trees on the banks of the Salmon River near Challis.
Lillian’s first memories are of that cabin, when she played in the dirt with her toys and was lulled to sleep by the music of the Salmon River.
By the time Lillian turned two, she had a new baby brother, Ralph Junior, and together the family of four packed their things and moved up the river to a new home, just south of the little mining town of Clayton. The family lived in a tent at Holman Creek while Ralph began building the first structure on their new family farm. While the house was small and had a dirt floor, they still called it home.
Two more years passed as Lillian and Junior began to grow up. They would ride on wooden horses and help their mother and father farm alfalfa and take care of the livestock. Ralph would leave to guide hunters on pack trips through the area, and Lillian would see him off.
But that year, two things changed. The family got a new cabin, and Lillian had a new baby brother named Dick. Their family was doing well as they spent summers at Holman Creek ranch and winters in Clayton, but hard times were on the horizon.
The Great Depression had found its way to Idaho, and the family couldn’t afford to send Lillian to high school, so after eighth grade she began working at the local hotel to earn money for the family. While times were hard, good things were on the horizon for Lillian.
In 1938, Lillian was seeing a boy who lived at the Civilian Conservation Corps camp, which was a work relief program that gave young men employment on environmental projects. This young man told her about another young man in the camp, who he said was the smartest man in the camp. He was the only one who knew how to run the projector for movie nights.
He asked Lillian if she would like to meet the young man, and she said yes, prompting him to bring the projectionist, Scotty MacFee, along. Lillian and Scotty married on Sept. 2, 1939.
By the time 1942 rolled around, Lillian and Scotty left Clayton and moved to Pocatello. Before this, she gave birth to her son, Ralph Junior, or Buster as they called him. At their new home, Lillian raised Buster while Scotty worked at the Air Base and Gun Plant. In 1944 they were transferred to San Diego but after six months they returned to Clayton, partially to care for Junior, who had returned from the war ill, and also partially because of complications of a new pregnancy.
Lillian and Scotty faced hardship that year. Their new daughter, Janet, was stillborn in September and Junior died of tuberculosis the following May. As they faced these hardships, Lillian never gave up her faith. The following year, joy reentered their lives when their second son, Leslie Jay, was born, and then in 1954, Lillian gave birth to Tami, their first daughter.
In 1956, Scotty was hired by the Atomic Energy Commision (AEC) as a draftsman and they moved to Blackfoot. The following year, Lillian gave birth to a second girl named Tonya.
For 24 years, the MacFees lived in Blackfoot.
Despite these trials, they didn’t let it get in the way of living their lives. Scotty continued to work for the AEC and Lillian worked for the school district lunch program. She served on the State Food Service Board for six years and as president for one. They were involved in their church and the community and raised their children to become successful adults.
They left Blackfoot in 1980 and moved to Wendell, to care for Lillian’s mother. With their children starting their lives and Scotty retired, Lillian started several entrepreneurial endeavors with Scotty by her side. She sold copper, crystals, alternative medicines and oils at trade shows. But Lillian’s main goal in these pursuits wasn’t to make money, but as an excuse to meet people and make new friends.
In all the trials Lillian faced in her life, she never wavered in her belief in her savior, and has thanked him for the chance to live on earth and have such a wonderful family.
Scotty passed away in January of 2006 and Lillian plans to see him again someday and watch movies on a projector in their little log cabin, and be lulled to sleep by the rolling of the waters of the Salmon River.
