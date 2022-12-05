Lillian MacFee

Lillian MacFee cooking dinner for her family last summer.

 photo courtesy of Alan Baun

Lillian MacFee, a former Blackfoot resident, will become a centenarian on her 100th birthday this year on Dec. 22.

She was born Lillian Edwina Emily Mariah Black to two young parents named Ralph and Lilly Black, a ranch hand and his bride. It was 1922, and she was born in a little log cabin nestled in pine trees on the banks of the Salmon River near Challis.


