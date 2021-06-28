FORT HALL — The mission of the former Lillian Vallely School was to help Native American children in grades K–5, build a bridge to their future success educationally, socially, and spiritually through a quality education consisting of academics, Shoshone/Bannock cultural preservation, and basic Christian values.
Now, according to Doug Eddington who served on the school’s board of directors, the Lillian Vallely School has morphed into the Lillian Vallely Youth Foundation.
The process of setting up the foundation took nine months, Eddington said.
“We have moved on,” Eddington said. “We grant money to others instead of constantly fundraising.”
The Lillian Vallely School for Native American elementary school children closed in May 2020. Its buildings and campus were sold to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes for their educational programs. In its place the Lillian Vallely Youth Foundation was created. Eddington said the foundation has exactly the same mission, but without the need to support bricks and mortar.
The school welcomed children for over twenty 20, furnishing academic, cultural, and basic values instruction. Eddington said it gave students confidence to succeed in two cultures.
He added that the school closed because COVID-19 made fundraising critically difficult.
“Actually, this has been a blessing,” Eddington said. “Using the assets from the sale of the school, the foundation has reached out to school districts, independent educational institutions, even families to assist them with funding new and existing Native American educational programs.
“The LV Youth Foundation is amazing in its flexibility and incredibly efficient. LV Youth Foundation welcomes contributions and 99% of the funds received go to the youth. That is amazing.”
See the website, lvyouthfoundation.org, for more details and to support the foundation. It is a 501 c 3, tax deductible organization.
The board of directors for the foundation includes dedicated Native Americans and others from Idaho and Arizona. Donors come from all over America.
The school was begun in 1997 by then Idaho Episcopal Bishop John Thornton and his wife Jan, at the request of a group of elders led by Lillian Vallely, a Shoshone woman and Episcopal deacon.
It went from its start in an old brick building on the Fort Hall Reservation where some of the elders, including Lillian, attended school, moving to a 60-acre farm in 1999 at 350 S. 700 W. on Blackhawk Road.
In an April 2019 interview, Eddington said a lot of people in the area — business leaders included — were starting to go to the school to look around and see how they do things, and they came away impressed.
Funding for the school had been “nip-and-tuck” since it started, he added.
“Businesses have a lot to gain by the work being done here,” Eddington said. “You always benefit when you feel you’re part of something larger than yourself. When you go into the early part of a child’s life with the values and education provided here, the return on investment is much higher.”