BLACKFOOT — Voters will have their chance to choose who they want to become the next coroner of Bingham County on May 17 in the Republican primary election.
The general election is Nov. 8, but the only two candidates who are running for coroner are Republicans and no candidate filed a letter of intent to run for the position as a write-in candidate.
The job of a coroner is to determine the time, manner and cause of death for deceased individuals, and sometimes to identify human remains found within the jurisdiction of the coroner. The state of Idaho doesn’t set a mandatory standard of qualifications for someone who runs for the office, so anyone can apply and try to be elected coroner.
The two candidates Bingham County voters can choose from are Jimmy Roberts, the current chief deputy coroner with 18 years of experience studying death investigation, and Lisa Rowland, with 35 years of law enforcement experience. Rowland has not spent time studying forensic death investigation.
Rowland says in a press release she is running for coroner because she feels she is uniquely qualified to operate the Bingham County coroner’s office as she has worked closely with them on death investigations and criminal cases. The Bingham News Chronicle attempted to interview her over the phone, but she declined.
Rowland believes she will bring compassion, professionalism and experience in law enforcement to the coroner’s office.
“I believe every person, including the deceased deserves compassion. It is important that the family also deserves that same compassion in their time of great loss,” Rowland said.
Rowland obtained a masters certificate from Idaho Police Officer Standards & Training, which is the highest certificate a police officer can obtain without being a sheriff or chief of police. She received an associate degree from the College of Southern Idaho in criminology, which is an interdisciplinary field in both the behavioral and social sciences, and is the study of crime and deviant behavior.
Rowland retired as an investigator for the Idaho Industrial Commission. She has also worked as a state trooper, special agent and detective who specialized in domestic violence and child abuse crimes. Rowland is an expert witness for the Idaho courts on domestic violence crimes.
Rowland has served on the board of a number of programs that work to better the community. She served on the Bingham County Board of Guardians for 12 years and was chairman for three, the executive board of the Bingham Crisis Center for eight years and with the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue, which started in October 2019.
She has been a president of the Blackfoot Soroptimist Women’s Service Club twice in her 12 years of membership and is currently on the executive board. She is also a current board member and chairman with the Lilian Vallely Youth Foundation, which was founded in 2020, “to assist the needs and education for the Native American children in Eastern Idaho.”
Rowland has been “very active” in the Bingham County Republican Central Committee and Idaho Republican Party. She is currently serving as the treasurer and she’s also served as the secretary on the Bingham County executive board for 20 years. She has represented the Young Republicans for Region 6 and the secretary for legislative District 35.
Lisa feels that coroner Nick Hirshi has done a great job and wants to continue the good work ethic.