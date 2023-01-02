BMX track Pingree

The East Idaho BMX track that was recently opened is located in Pingree at 1532 W. 800 S.

 photo courtesy of Derek Smith

PINGREE—East Idaho BMX will be reopening its new indoor race track for the upcoming 2023 racing season starting in January. It will run from that month to Dec. 15, when the season ends and points from the year are processed.

There will be multiple races running every week starting Jan. 17. All of the races for the winter season have been scheduled, ending in April, and after that the outdoor track will open with races running starting that May.


