Shoppers were busy looking through bargain bins, searching for discounted videos on Black Friday from 2019 as possible stocking stuffers.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

The Christmas season is always the busiest time of year for retail businesses and this year has been no exception for Kesler’s Market and Tilden Co., two locally owned stores in Blackfoot.

Mckay Kesler, who is the fourth generation of owners of the market in his family, said the store’s busy season starts with Thanksgiving, then there’s a bit of a slowdown for about two weeks when they have to be thinking about what they need in stock before it picks up again for Christmas.


