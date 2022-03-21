Diva Dance Dream and Achieve Company attended Idaho State Championships March 12 in Pocatello and brought home top awards. The team dances all won first place and two of the dances also received High Gold (98% score or higher). They won the Overall Studio Champions in Advanced. They won Overall Team Champions with the dance “Neverland.” This dance was one of the two highest scores in Advanced. They also won the Overall Champions in the Ballet Division with “You’ll Be in My Heart.” Landy Jorgensen and Shantel Schild won first place and High Gold with a 98% or higher score. Taylor Jones and Estelyn Padilla received first place in solos. Diva Dance is under the direction of Wendy Schild.
Clhoe Lilya placed second with her solo in Advanced Contemporary on March 11.