Dr. Nathan Sneddon — double board certified and fellowship trained in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine — is one of the few doctors in the region to offer an innovative approach to provide relief for patients suffering from chronic low back pain.
The Intracept® procedure is minimally invasive procedure that is clinically proven to relieve chronic low back pain. It targets a nerve located in the bones of the spine (vertebrae).
During this simple procedure, Dr. Sneddon advances a specialized probe into the vertebrae and uses radiofrequency energy (heat) to disable the nerve, rendering it unable to transmit pain signals. Intracept takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes and is implant-free.
The Intracept procedure is supported by multiple clinical studies, including two Level I randomized controlled trials and five-year data showing patient outcomes last long-term. The findings from these studies have revealed the following benefits of the procedure:
- Statistically significant improvements in function and pain vs. sham and standard care.
- Improvements post-procedure are durable, lasting more than five years post-treatment.
- Significant decrease in the number of patients using opioids or injections long-term.
- Nearly 80% of patients indicated they would have the procedure again for the same condition.
“The Intracept procedure is an exciting new minimally invasive option, clinically proven to provide relief to chronic lower back pain,” Dr. Sneddon said. “Other than surgery, we’ve never had anything to offer patients suffering from debilitating chronic low back pain that have failed conservative therapy. With the Intracept procedure, we are embarking on a paradigm shift in how we treat chronic low back pain. The significant improvement in pain and function demonstrated by the Intracept procedure provides clear proof of the effectiveness of this treatment.”
The ideal patient who qualifies for the Intracept procedure is someone who has experienced chronic low back pain of at least six months, has not responded to at least six months of conservative care, and presents with degenerative endplate changes consistent with Type 1 or Type 2 Modic changes at L3 through S1 on an MRI.
About Dr. Nathan Sneddon
Dr. Sneddon is double board certified and fellowship trained in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine. He is passionate about helping those who come under his care and successfully managing their pain. His years of surgical training supplement his specialized pain management training and provide him a unique perspective when treating patients and performing interventional procedures.
To learn more about Dr. Sneddon and all of his areas of pain management expertise, please call (208) 782-3701 or visit BinghamMemorial.org/Find-a-Doctor. He sees patients in Idaho Falls and Blackfoot.