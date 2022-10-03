With only four paid employees, Idaho Falls Crops, more commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is tackling this year’s 10-million-pound potato harvest with the help of hundreds of local volunteers.
The 4,000-acre operation, which has been operating for more than 40 years, is funded and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The farm will provide 10 million pounds, or around 100,000 sacks of potatoes this year, all of which are being donated to charities across the world.
The church produces hundreds of millions of pounds of food on various church-owned welfare farms, such as Taylorview Farms. The food is harvested, processed and distributed through volunteer labor and then given to those in need, with local charities such as the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls being a top priority for the area’s farm.
“Taylorview brings enough food that we are able to consistently provide families with fresh potatoes, enough to feed 6,500 people,” said Ariel Jackson, executive director of the Community Food Basket. “Last week they even gave us some corn and it is just amazing to be able to provide our families with fresh food. It means so much to us and to them.”
The rest of the potatoes will be donated to Feeding America, a United States-based nonprofit that feeds more than 46 million people a year, as well as several local Catholic charities and other organizations helping to address local food insecurity.
“We are thrilled to play a part in providing food to care for those in need and appreciate the volunteers,” said John Strobel, the church’s Idaho Falls South Stake president, in a news release. “We are especially pleased to provide so much of this food to local organizations that help those in need.”
Besides local charities, around 50% of the potatoes will make their way to distribution centers in Salt Lake City from which the food will then be sent to church storehouses throughout the country and be given to people in need.
Potatoes from the farm will even be cooked into beef stew that will be sent to those dealing with Hurricane Ian in Florida, said David Nielson, manager of Idaho Falls Crops.
Although anyone is welcome to volunteer at the farm, many come from local Latter-day Saint congregations from around 20 different stakes.
According to farm records, volunteers donate more than 9,000 hours a year to harvesting and packing the potatoes.
“We come out every year,” said Jeneane Jacobson of Idaho Falls. “I know there are people that need help and I want to do all that I can, even if that just means helping a meal go by a little smoother.”
“I came out to use my time providing a service for someone else,” said Dave Sommer, also of Idaho Falls. “This is a great program, and it’s a good way to use my time. These potatoes go all over the world and it is exciting to be a part of it.”
Sommer is helping with this year’s harvest and has been out since early in the morning Thursday. He jokingly said he has counted nearly 328,000 potatoes so far, with no end in sight.
Chandler Robinson, 18, is preparing to serve a two-year church mission. This was his first year volunteering at the farm and he was amazed at the amount of work there was to do.
“Whenever you can help people, you should,” Robinson said. “This gives me a way to serve close to home but reach a much larger area. Local people will get these potatoes, people far away will get them, just people that really need them.”
Don Stevens, a senior missionary and volunteer, recently retired and has been filling that newfound time by volunteering at Taylorview. For the next two weeks he will work nearly nine hours a day to get the potatoes in their cellars and will then come in twice a week for five hours each time to help pack and box the potatoes.
“Everything that comes from this farm is donated,” Stevens said. “None of it is sold and that is why I come and volunteer. This is not just going to my church. Food from this farm goes to families who are hurting. Inflation is killing people … I am blessed to have the time to serve and that is what I will do.”
Nielson, has been working on the farm for nearly 11 years as manager and each year when harvest comes around, he is amazed at the amount of help he gets to keep the farm going.
“It is such an honor to work here,” Nielson said. “You really feel like you’re working and giving your all for such a bigger purpose. I am not just working to help my family, I am working to help families all over the world — families who are in need, families who are struggling, families who are working and working but ends still aren’t meeting.
“Every single year I am surprised by the generosity of the people of Idaho Falls. It is wonderful to watch people come out and give their time away for free in the service of people they don’t even really know.”
