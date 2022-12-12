Marli Pearson group

Marli Pearson sits with family after signing a letter of intent to play volleyball for Utah State University Eastern. Pearson made the 4A all-state second team as a libero.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

Five players from Bingham County schools were listed in al-state volleyball squads at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Blackfoot was represented by Marli Pearson on the 5A second team with Shaylee Dahle making honorable mention. Snake River had teammates Reese Baldwin and Taylee Carlson on the 3A second team. Firth’s Rylee Nielson was on the 2A honorable mention list.


