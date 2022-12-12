Five players from Bingham County schools were listed in al-state volleyball squads at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Blackfoot was represented by Marli Pearson on the 5A second team with Shaylee Dahle making honorable mention. Snake River had teammates Reese Baldwin and Taylee Carlson on the 3A second team. Firth’s Rylee Nielson was on the 2A honorable mention list.
All-State Volleyball
Players are chosen by coaches and compiled by Brandon Walton of SBLive Idaho.
5A
Coach of the Year: Carol Klein, Timberline
Player of the Year: Kinley Kerbs, S, sr., Madison
FIRST TEAM
Delaney Bub — OH, jr., Eagle
Aly Cox — OH/RS/S, jr., Timberline
Ashley Garner — OH, jr., Madison
Sierra Grizzle — OH, sr., Mountain View
Kylie Munday — S, jr., Post Falls
Maddi Wilcox — MB/OH, sr., Madison
Mariah Wilson — RS, sr., Madison
SECOND TEAM
Brie Arfmann — S, sr., Thunder Ridge
Yvonne Asuega — OH, sr., Borah
Ava Brickner — OH/RS/MH, jr., Timberline
Piper Davis — OH/DS, sr., Timberline
Keely Grant — MB, sr., Boise
Emma Heywood — OH, sr., Madison
Eliana Tia — OH, so., Centennial
HONORABLE MENTION
Allie Bowman — L, sr., Lake City
Aubrey Evans — MB, jr., Rocky Mountain
Ella Hosfeld — S, sr., Lake City
Maija Howse — OH, so., Eagle
Rhys Layton — S, sr., Eagle
Liv Manning — MB, jr., Eagle
Madison Symons — OH, sr., Coeur d’Alene
4A
Coach of the Year: Kevin Murphy, Skyview
Player of the Year: Alex Acevedo — OH, jr., Skyview
FIRST TEAM
Bellamie Beus — OH, fr., Skyview
Alex Bower — S, jr., Skyview
Adee Butler — OH, sr., Century
Kaylie Kofe — S/OH/OPP, jr., Bonneville
Ally McDaniel — MB/OPP, sr., Bonneville
Mylie Mills — MH, sr., Columbia
Cora Young — MB, sr., Columbia
SECOND TEAM
Marissa Allen -MH, sr., Century
Audrey Atwood — OH, jr., Skyline
Maddie Bland — OH, jr., Canyon Ridge
Lacey Dougherty — OH, so., Columbia
Melissa Eyer — L, jr., Skyview
Abby McClain — OH/MH, jr., Canyon Ridge
Mandi Nottingham — S, sr., Columbia
Marli Pearson — L, sr., Blackfoot
HONORABLE MENTION
Kadence Boyd — L/DS, jr., Twin Falls
Samantha Chambers — S, sr., Wood River
Morgan Claus -OH, sr., Moscow
Shaylee Dahle — MB, jr., Blackfoot
Maggie Mills -OH, sr., Columbia
Taylor Smith — OH/RS, sr., Century
3A
Coach of the Year: Melissa Edward, Kimberly
Player of the Year: Brooke Hardy — MB, fr., Fruitland
FIRST TEAM
Eliza Anderson — OH, sr., Kimberly
Ellie Baker — OH, sr., Fruitland
Lexi Barnes — S, sr., Fruitland
Ava Dressen — OH, sr., Fruitland
Mallory Kelsy — OH/MB, so., Kimberly
Jessie Perron — L, sr., Kimberly
Kelsy Stranger — MB/OH, sr., Kimberly
SECOND TEAM
Paige Adair — OH, sr., American Falls
Reese Baldwin — OH, jr., Snake River
Taylee Carlson — MH/OH/OPP, jr., Snake River
Gabi Green — OH/MB, jr., McCall-Donnelly
Mattie Shirts — MB, sr., Weiser
Izzie Stockham — OH, jr., Gooding
Jasi Yraguen — MB, sr., Weiser
HONORABLE MENTION
Bailey Coleman — L, jr., Weiser
Aspen Eckert — S, jr., Buhl
Kadrian Klinger — S, jr., Kimberly
Chantea LeCheminant — OH, jr., South Fremont
Kennedy Phillips — L, sr., Fruitland
Claire Warren — OH, sr., McCall-Donnelly
Berklee Yancey — OH/MH, sr., South Fremont
2A
Coach of the Year: Curtis Johnson, Melba
Player of the Year: Abby Fuller — MH/OH, sr., West Side
FIRST TEAM
Laney Beckstead — S, sr., West Side
Tariah Carter — OH/RS, so., Melba
Kendall Clark — OH, sr., Melba
Hallie Horsley -OH, jr., Malad
Ellie Johnson — S, fr., Melba
Brianna Scott — OH, sr., Ririe
Keylee Wilson — MH/OH, sr., Melba
SECOND TEAM
Madi Andreasen — L, sr., Ririe
Hallie Arnold — MH, sr., Melba
Karly Clark — OH, jr., Cole Valley Christian
Hadley Fraas — MH, sr. Cole Valley Christian
Viola Hayes — OH, jr., Ririe
Sara Mariscal-Weinert — MH/OH, jr., West Side
Meya Young — OH/OPP, sr., Melba
HONORABLE MENTION
Kennidee Anderson — OPP, sr., Ririe
Grace Beardin — MB, sr., Orofino
Makinley Bond — MB, sr., Ririe
Madison Cheney — S/RS/MH, jr., Kellogg
Rylee Nielson — MH/OH, sr., Firth
Riglee Peterson -OH, so., Malad
Ella Stosich — OH, jr., Melba
1A Division I
Coach of the Year: Deb Blazzard, Troy
Player of the Year: Jolee Ecklund — MH, jr., Troy
FIRST TEAM
Lily Leidenfrost — S, sr., Logos
Isabelle Monk — OH, sr., Genesee
Dericka Morgan — OH, jr., Troy
Sydnee Smith — OH, jr., Grace
Ashlee Stranger — OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh
Makenzie Stout — S, sr., Genesee
Olivia Tyler — S, jr., Troy
SECOND TEAM
Falon Bedke — MH/OH, sr., Oakley
Paige Black — S, so., Carey
Giselle Gil — S, sr., Murtaugh
Laney Landmark — OH, jr., Kamiah
Josie Larson — S, sr., Potlatch
Melodie Straatman — OH, jr., Grace
Ady Stranger -OH/MH, jr., Murtaugh
HONORABLE MENTION
Bella Anderson — OH, so., Genesis Prep
Karlie Chapman — S, sr., Shoshone
Ella DeJong -OPP/RS, jr., Lighthouse Christian
Evelyn Grauke — MB, jr., Logos
Jane Parke — MH, sr., Carey
Lacee Power -S/RS, sr., Oakley
Kristin Wemhoff — L/S, sr., Prairie
1A Division II
Coach of the Year: Sharsti Moore, Horseshoe Bend
Player of the Year: Annelie Wilson — MB, jr., Horseshoe Bend
FIRST TEAM
Olivia Bauer — OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend
Isabelle Eppich — MH/MB, sr., Council
Abby Howerton — OH, jr., Horseshoe Bend
Kirsten Krause — S, so., Grace Lutheran
Aliyah Meyer — S, so., Horseshoe Bend
Calyn Permann — S, so., Rockland
Taylor Wilson — MH/DS, sr., Rockland
SECOND TEAM
Ali Drussel — L, sr., Mackay
Autumn Farr — MH, so., Rockland
Emma Jensen — OH/DS, sr., Rockland
Kenadie Kirk — S/RS, jr., Deary
Hailey Taylor — OH, jr., Kendrick
Torey Tschida — L, jr., Horseshoe Bend
Adelaide Wilson -OH/DS, sr., Rockland
HONORABLE MENTION
Hailey Astle — MH, sr., Dietrich
Sadie Bird — S, sr., Leadore
Mali Hall — OH, jr., Grace Lutheran
Mackenzie Mackay — DS/S, sr., Leadore
Megan Moore — MB, sr., Mackay
Paige Valliere — S, sr., Clark Fork
Hope Zollman — OH/MH, jr., Council
