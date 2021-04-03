SHELLEY — On Friday, April 2, 2021, at 5:27 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash northbound on US 91 north of mile marker 119, north of Shelley.
Dakota V. Hicks, 20, of Shelley, was driving northbound on US 91 in a 1996 Chevrolet pick-up. Brandon K. Park, 29, of Shelley, was also driving northbound in a 2012 GMC Sierra. James P. Williams, 51, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2016 Honda Pilot. Hicks struck the GMC Sierra, crossed the center line, and struck the Honda Pilot.
Hicks, James Williams, and James’ passenger, Laurena Williams, 50, of Blackfoot, were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Hicks was not wearing a seatbelt. All other occupants were wearing seatbelts. Both northbound and southbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately two hours.