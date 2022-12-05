BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot High School senior Madi Duke has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont.
Dawson is a Division II junior college. Duke said she’s looking forward to playing softball as an outfielder for the Buccaneers, who were ranked 11th in the nation and have won numerous regional titles. Her scholarship will pay for her tuition, worth over $5,000.
Duke signed her letter of intent Thursday with a large group of family, coaches, teammates and friends on hand at the high school.
“This is a really cool experience, I’ve got a really big support system, especially from my family,” she said. “I’m so grateful for their support.”
Duke said there were schools back east that were interested in her, along with another school in Montana.
“I felt most at home at Dawson, that’s the program where I knew I wanted to go,” she said.
Duke plans to go into pre-nursing, and will transfer from there to get her license as a registered nurse, eventually becoming a nurse practitioner.
She is the daughter of Jeremy and Kandice Duke of Blackfoot.
During her time in high school, Duke was a starter for back-to-back conference championship teams. On her club team, she boasted a batting average of .549 with 102 career stolen bases.
Duke is the senior class vice president, the HOSA club (future health professionals) president, and she is a part of the National Society of High School Scholars. She will be graduating with high honors.
“I picked DCC because they made me feel the most comfortable in my own abilities, making it easy to play my best,” Duke said in a Dawson news release. She said she feels the Blackfoot coaching staff led by Tammy Sorensen has given their girls “the tools to not only be amazing athletes, but become better versions of themselves outside of softball, and I think that speaks for itself.”
“Madison brings a ton of confidence and power in the box as a slapper,” said Dawson softball coach Tami Lagmay in the release. “Defensively, she has a great arm and will bring a ton of speed to our outfield. We look forward to Madison making a huge impact in our program right away. Madison has a great attitude and is a fierce competitor. I am very excited to have her become part of our program here at Dawson.”
