Meet Madie Wellard. She is a senior at Firth High School and she is interested in joining the Air Force or possibly the Air National Guard.
How did she get to the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy (IDYCA)?
“I was on a bad path,” she said. “My parents and I thought it would be a good idea for me to attend IDYCA. It is located in Pierce, Idaho. There was lots of snow.”
IDYCA is an intense six-month school, run on a military schedule.
It is offered twice each year, from January to June and from July to December.
The students were divided into three groups — Gems, Axmen and Scouts. The Gems group was made up of 33 girls, ages 16-18. The Axmen were boys ages 15-16; the Scouts were boys ages 17-18.
Madie was one of 117 who graduated from IDYCA in June 2021.
She explained, “I had mixed feelings about wanting to go but IDYCA gave me a sense of direction and structure.”
Explaining the routine of the schooling, she said, “The first two weeks — called acclimation — were the worst.”
Each day started at 5 a.m. Showers lasted three minutes with demerits for each second past the three-minute mark. Lights were out by 9 p.m.
“For the first two weeks, there were no classes,” she said. “There was lots of marching and physical training. My favorite teacher there, who is currently a master sergeant (MSGT) in the Air Force, said boot camp would be easy compared to the drills we went through.”
After two weeks of “acclimation,” things got better. Classes started and each person could have a four-minute shower.
The emphasis of instruction was structure and routine. Classes started at 8 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Students were required to bring their school supplies with them to IDYCA but were able to receive anything else they may need from the facility or through the mail from family.
“Letters from loved ones were super important while at the academy because of how isolated we were,” Madie said. “The staff was also so welcoming and loving for not even knowing us well at first. They really cared so much.”
“School was a rest to all the girls and I’m sure the boys too. Girls and boys were kept very separate and we would get in trouble for even looking at each other.
“I always used to say that the weekends were like working full-time while the school days were like weekends,” Madie said. “I earned 14 high school credits in five months.”
Hard work was regularly rewarded.
“We also did fun things, like having bonfires and making s’mores when it got warm. Army crawling through the mud was very fun. I made bonds with my Mountain Gems that I will have for the rest of my life.”
Regarding laundry, the first half of the alphabet washed their clothes on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, while the second half of the alphabet washed their clothes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The laundry crew of about five was switched out every couple weeks. It was actually fun to add something different to the daily routine, even something as simple as going to the laundry room to switch clothes.
“I truly learned to value the smallest things in life,” Madie said. “I matured a lot by realizing I’m lucky to have food and a warm bed.”
“On Sunday, five-minute showers were available and you could shave your legs or armpits, if desired,” she said. “If we had good attitudes and followed directions throughout the week, we could sleep in to 6 a.m.”
“For the first 10 weeks, we wore masks from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. We could take them off when we were doing physical activities if we were spaced six feet apart.”
“This is a good path for me,” Madie said. “After I graduated from the academy, I missed the structure and self-discipline. I still have habits from the academy and lots of things were instilled in my mind, but, life outside of the deep mountains in Pierce is not easy. Having your day planned out for you, knowing what’s next, knowing you’re safe, and knowing you have support all around you is something that was basic at the academy” she said.
Yes, she would recommend this training for everyone.
Presently, Madie is working to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) from the College of Eastern Idaho and will receive this distinction in March 2022.
Her senior project is training her border collie, Annie, to become a senior citizen support dog.
She is taking childhood education classes at Firth High School and is interested in becoming part of the Shelley Supporters of the Arts.
“I enjoy painting. For me, painting releases stress. I’m also learning to play guitar. I want to join the track team next spring.”
She is also working to improve her ASVAB score. ASVAB is an aptitude battery required to enter the Air Force.
Madie is interested in joining the Air National Guard after high school because she wants to go to college.
“I want to make decisions now that my future self will be proud of,” she said.