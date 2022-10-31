As the No. 1 seed in the 5A state volleyball tournament, it was clear Madison was going to be a contender for the title.
For those in the know, the conclusion was actually foretold years ago when a bunch of sixth graders at a volleyball camp told coach Meranda Maestas that they were going to win a state title for the Bobcats when they grew up to play in high school.
“I think we are fulfilling the dreams we had as little girls,” senior Kinley Kerbs said. “We have been playing together since sixth grade... we wanted this, we have been waiting for this moment... we had fourth place, third, and second place trophy, and now it’s time for the first place trophy.”
The Bobcats, who had taken home state hardware seven years in a row, claimed the ultimate prize Saturday, downing Timberline 25-5, 25-21, 25-19 to win the 5A state title.
It’s the team’s first state title since 2018. Last year Madison lost in the championship match to a powerful Skyview team and that feeling still lingered for the returning players.
“We talked about it almost daily all year long,” Maestas said. “That’s a huge motivator.”
Timberline was the No. 6 seed, but worked its way back through the consolation bracket to earn a championship date with the Bobcats, who defeated Post Falls 3-1 in Saturday’s semifinal.
Madison, which was 19-0 in single matches and 35-4 overall including tournament matches, wasted little time in the first set, taking a 10-0 lead. The Bobcats’ serving had Timberline on its heels as Madison’s lead grew to 21-3.
Timberline eventually settled down and the second set was close throughout before the Bobcats finished strong for the win. Madison led most of third set before closing it out and starting off the celebration.
“We fought hard for a long time and we’ve taken losses at state,” senior Maddi Wilcox said. “I am able to walk out of the high school I love with a state championship.”
Players posed for photos with the trophy and championship banner as fans gathered on the court at Skyline High.
“They did a good job reminding each other that this has always been the goal,” Maestas said, adding that the group has always been goal-driven and also collected a team academic award.
“It couldn’t have ended any better,” Maestas added.
Kerbs finished with seven aces and 32 assists, Ashley Garner had 10 kills and Wilcox recorded seven kills and four blocks.
-Alan Pina/Post Register contributed to this story.
