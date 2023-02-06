Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football workout Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

DALLAS (AP) — Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games.

“I really like Joe Burrow,” Dodge said with a chuckle in reference to Cincinnati’s star quarterback, “but I’m not going to root for Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes, that Texas quarterback.”


