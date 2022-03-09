An Aberdeen man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly rammed into a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol car during a pursuit.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Robert Lloyd Weeks, 43, was wanted for a warrant in Bannock County. During a pursuit that led deputies to drive through snow-covered fields, he reportedly drove directly at one of the deputies, crashing into the back driver’s side of the car.
Deputies learned Weeks had been spotted in Aberdeen. The affidavit states deputies were told Weeks had a history of fleeing from police and resisting arrest.
The deputies located Weeks and a passenger parking their car outside a supermarket. The deputies decided to wait until Weeks exited the supermarket and arrest him as he was returning to his car.
When Weeks exited the store, a deputy activated his lights and moved his patrol car in front of Weeks’ car to stop him from leaving. Weeks reportedly ran and entered his car and drove around the patrol vehicle. The affidavit states he nearly hit an unmarked patrol vehicle while driving away.
A chase ensued, with Weeks reportedly driving at 60 mph in a 25 mph speed zone. The chase went onto a highway, with speeds up to 80 mph, with Weeks at times driving into the oncoming traffic lane.
Weeks reportedly turned into a field with the deputies following, and reportedly hit a wheel line irrigation system.
The two deputies lost track of Weeks after one of them became separated while attempting to cut him off and the second was caught in a snow drift. One of the deputies located Weeks and again attempted to cut him off.
Weeks then reportedly drove directly at the deputy.
“I believe Robert had the intent of killing me,” the deputy wrote in the affidavit. “I managed to accelerate just enough to cause Robert to ram into the rear driver’s side quarter panel of my vehicle.”
Weeks reportedly continued to drive away after the crash. The deputy’s patrol car was still working and he continued the pursuit. Weeks reportedly crashed into a canal bank.
The deputy wrote that Weeks attempted to reverse and hit him a second time. The deputy said he then rammed his patrol vehicle into the driver’s side of Weeks’ car, saying he did so out of concern that letting the chase go on would endanger himself and the public. The crash caused Weeks’ car to roll onto its passenger side.
Weeks and the passenger in his car were both taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital, with Weeks reporting he had pain in his head and neck. The passenger told deputies she had pain in her side and legs.
Weeks was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with attempting to elude police and assault or battery upon certain personnel, both punishable with up to five years in prison. A persistent violator enhancement was attached to the case, meaning Weeks faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to a life sentence.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 17 in Bingham County Court.