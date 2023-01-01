An adult male is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following an early morning stabbing at a Blackfoot gas station on New Year's Day.
Blackfoot Police Department officers received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S. Broadway St. at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, a police department news release said.
Upon arrival at the scene patrol officers discovered a severely injured man. Officers provided aid until the man was transported by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital, the release said. The man was later to transported to EIRMC.
Investigators from the Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division responded to the scene to investigate the stabbing.
Within hours, investigators identified all parties involved in the altercation, the release said. Additionally, they have conducted multiple interviews and obtained evidence and video surveillance. The investigation is ongoing.
The names of those involved are being withheld to protect the investigation's integrity, the release said. The individuals involved in this altercation are known to each other, and it appears to be an isolated incident, the release said.
An arrest hasn't been made because the case involves "unique circumstances surrounding an aggressor and self-defense issue that needs to be evaluated by the Bingham County Prosecutor's Office upon completion of the investigation," the release said.
