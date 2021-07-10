FIRTH — A 36-year-old man was flown to an Idaho Falls hospital Thursday afternoon after he fell 25-30 feet down a manhole near Firth High School, resulting in a rescue effort involving several local agencies.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office said the man was working on a pump at a lift station in Firth when he fell in the hole around 1 p.m. Thursday. He suddenly fell in the hole about 25 to 30 feet below. Officials said he was in the pit a little over an hour
Three rescuers climbed in and helped the unidentified man out using a rope and a gurney.
The man was airlifted to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with injuries that were reported not to be life-threatening.
The sheriff’s office, the Blackfoot Fire Department, Shelley-Firth Fire District, Shelley-Firth QRU, and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the scene.