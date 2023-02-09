An Aberdeen man who rammed a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s patrol car with his own vehicle was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Darren Simpson ordered Robert Weeks, 44, to serve between two-and-a-half years and five years in prison for felony eluding and between two-and-a-half and 10 years for aggravated assault or battery upon certain personnel.
Four other felony charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The sentences are concurrent. Weeks also will have his driver’s license suspended for two years. He was given credit for 238 days already served in jail.
Weeks was arrested in March, when law enforcement officers were searching for him in connection to a warrant from Bannock County.
In addition to prison time, Weeks was ordered to pay $15,504.75 in fines and fees.
Police found Weeks at a grocery store parking lot and tried to trap his car to prevent him from fleeing. He was able to get into his car and drive around police vehicles, leading to a chase in which Weeks drove at 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Weeks led police into a snow-covered field. He hit a wheel line irrigation system, while one of the officers was caught in a snow drift. One of the deputies attempted to cut Weeks off, which is when Weeks drove directly at the deputy.
The deputy was able to pull forward so that Weeks crashed into the rear of the driver’s side, instead of the driver’s side where he was sitting.
Weeks tried to flee again, but crashed into a canal. He tried to reverse into the officer and hit him a second time.
The officer wrote in the affidavit that he rammed Weeks’ car, forcing it onto its side. He said he rammed Weeks because he believed letting the pursuit go on would put him and the public in danger.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.