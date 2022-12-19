Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was on Dec. 7, but people might not have realized it while driving through Blackfoot, as many of the flags in the city were not lowered to half-staff in honor of the day.
This is what Clarence Worthen Jr. – the son of a war veteran who responded to Pearl Harbor eighty one years ago – noticed as he went around town that day.
“Growing up with a World War II veteran dad,” Worthen said, “my dad never let us kids, my sisters and my brother, never let us forget about the horror.” Worthen’s grandfather was also a veteran in World War I, and his brother was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Worthen Jr. spoke to people at those organizations, and was able to remind them to lower the building’s flags later in the morning. Two of those organizations that he was able to remind were Blackfoot City Hall and the Blackfoot Post Office.
Mayor Marc Carroll explained that the reason why the flag wasn’t lowered until later in the morning was a misunderstanding on the part of the parks department in how they interpreted the wording of the presidential proclamation.
“The parks department was very embarrassed when they realized what happened,” Carroll said.
Carroll said the proclamation was worded that the flag should be flown at half-staff starting at midnight on Dec. 7.
“They looked at it and nobody was thinking about December seventh being Remembrance Day. They focused on the phrase starting at midnight on December seventh. Normally these are worded to say starting at 12:01 a.m. on December seventh,” Carroll said. “So they were busy with a lot of other things and everybody’s thinking ‘okay, tomorrow at midnight. It’s supposed to go to half-staff’.”
Carroll said at around 9 a.m. parks staff was notified about the mistake, so they sent out three people to go around the city and lower the flags.
“On Dec 7, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, an annual commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, Postal Service facilities across the nation fly the US flag at half-staff,” said Lecia Hall, United States Postal Service Strategic Communication Specialist.
“Unfortunately, the Blackfoot Post Office’s flag was not lowered until 10 a.m. We appreciate the customer who brought it to our attention and apologize for the failure of not lowering it sooner,” Hall said.
Worthen said that if his father was still alive to see flags not lowered at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, “Oh, he’d be mad. He’d be mad.”
Worthen said that his father, who passed away in 2004, was on a vessel that left Alameda, Calif., a day late when they were sailing to Pearl Harbor. Worthen Sr. regretted that for all of his life because if they had been sailing on time they would have been able to launch planes to help in the second wave of the attack.
Worthen Jr., who was born in 1959, said that his father told them some of what he saw the day when his vessel sailed to the site of the attack.
“He talked about the ships being sunk in the water, the bodies floating around,” Worthen Jr. said.
“Maybe it’s my generation growing up with a World War II veteran father and a veteran grandfather,” Worthen said. “We had a lot of patriotism and respect. It was taught to us growing up.”
Worthen did say that Blackfoot School District 55 had its flags lowered in the morning, which he was happy to see.
He expressed that he thinks young people benefit from remembering what happened on that fateful day, 81 years ago.
“It builds pride in our country when we look back and we see what happened and the hardships that they went through. Four years of war to save our country to save our freedom and our freedom is not free,” Worthen said. “People have fought diligently in World War II so that we have our freedom today and when we forget and we don’t look back at the things that people have done to make our nation as great as it is, then one day we’re gonna lose it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.