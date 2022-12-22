Treasure Valley Community College got a package deal with the recent signings of letters of intent for two Blackfoot High School softball players to take the field for the Ontario, Ore., school.

Azia Martinez and Amaya Rose Luna will play for the Chukars of the NJCAA’s Northwest Athletic Conference. Both will graduate from BHS in the spring.


