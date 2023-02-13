Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll issued a State of the City report last week where he highlighted changes in the staff of the city as well as upcoming projects.
The mayor started by addressing the difficulties that the city is still facing after the events of 2020.
“We continue to live with the effects of 2020, the year of COVID. Wishfully, we all hoped that within one or two years we would put it all behind us and get back to ‘normal’ life. Now we are into 2023, but we are still contending with carryover issues that started in 2020,” Carroll said.
Carroll listed the major issue they’re still dealing with as material delays caused by supply chain issues.
“Along with that is the price structure of goods and services is between 20% and 100% higher than we paid prior to 2020,” Carroll said.
The city also lost 29 employees for various reasons, “including retirement, desire to change jobs or moving to another location.”
The city has hired 27 replacements and they have two selections left to go. The city employs between 113-115 full-time employees.
In spite of these challenges, “I feel that we accomplished many good achievements for the citizens of Blackfoot.”
The city placed six new department heads. They were Greg Austin, HR director; Andrew Adrignola, cemetery sexton; Gordon Croft, police chief; Bryon Howell, fire chief; Scott Murphy, streets and sanitation superintendent; and Julie Conan, Planning and Zoning administrator.
Blackfoot has been approved for a grant for the new RV dump station, and they’ve awarded the project to HWW Construction.
The Parks and Recreation Department is investing more time on baseball and soccer fields to upgrade the youth playing fields.
They’ve received a check for $66,000 from the Idaho Department of Water Resources for water re-charge, which helps with the replenishing of groundwater resources.
The Blackfoot Police Department reported a number of accomplishments, including making new Command Staff appointments, getting a renewal of accreditation from the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, and the community involvement in the Community Dinner Table, Santa’s Helpers and the community trunk or treat. They’ve also received special recognition from the Citizen’s Police Academy as well as a new certified K9 Team.
There has also been a Bingham County Domestic Violence Task Force whose members include BPD, BCSO, SPD, Bingham Crisis Center, Health & Welfare, Bingham Prosecutor’s Office and Probation and Parole. They’ve also implemented a police/firefighter mental health counselling program.
The city has replaced 700 feet of 4-inch water main on Fisher Street and upgraded line to 10-inch pipe and replaced 27 residential service lines in preparation for Fisher Street rehabilitation in 2023.
The cemetery automatic sprinkler plan was approved and awarded to a local landscape firm. Work began in 2022 and will continue into 2023.
The library circulated 117,950 items which is an increase of over 10% compared to the previous year. There are 9,484 registered patrons, an increase of 6% compared to last year.
The wastewater department has also put the new headworks building online, and accomplished a 95% reduction of pump plugging issues.
The city also completed sewer line extensions on Hepworth, Seefired Lanes and McAdoo/Clark Street.
These are just some of the accomplishments the mayor listed that have been made by the city.
Some of the plans for 2023 include construction on the RV dump station by June, installing a permanent drinking water chlorination system by September and introducing the completed downtown revitalization plan by December.
Downtown will see sewer upgrade pilot repairs and scope out the rest of the sewer system by August, Fisher Street Rehabilitation project will begin in June and be completed by November and the street department will complete sidewalk repairs by September.
Blackfoot is also hosting a low-income spay/neuter RV unit clinic at the RV park from April through fall as long as the weather permits. This clinic will be one day per week for six months in 2023.
The city is also working through Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency funding to build a park at Twin Bridges Landing on West Bridge Street, on the Snake River across from Premier Technology. It depends on funding availability, but they plan to have it completed by December.
