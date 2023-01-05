Blackfoot sign
JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

As the year changes to 2023, Blackfoot itself will also experience new changes as new projects begin and other projects that have already been started make progress. Mayor Marc Caroll sat down with the Chronicle to discuss these projects slated for this year.

One project that is already well underway is the phase three upgrade to the Waste Treatment Plant, which is currently in its engineering phase. Estimated at $30 to $35 million, the engineering for this project will take a good part of this year to complete. Funding for this project necessitates a combination of grants as well as a loan from the Department of Environmental Quality.


