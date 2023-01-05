As the year changes to 2023, Blackfoot itself will also experience new changes as new projects begin and other projects that have already been started make progress. Mayor Marc Caroll sat down with the Chronicle to discuss these projects slated for this year.
One project that is already well underway is the phase three upgrade to the Waste Treatment Plant, which is currently in its engineering phase. Estimated at $30 to $35 million, the engineering for this project will take a good part of this year to complete. Funding for this project necessitates a combination of grants as well as a loan from the Department of Environmental Quality.
Phases one and two of this project were completed a year ago and the goal of this newest upgrade is to better equip the wastewater treatment plant to deal with increased sewage flow, due to the rising population of the area. Construction for the project likely won’t start until either 2024 or 2025.
A project that will be completed within the year will be the installation of a new sprinkler system in the cemetery, which will water the grass more efficiently. The way that the lawn has been watered previously cost significant labor time dragging hoses and sprinklers all around the cemetery. Crew members would take a trailer around the grounds and would use that to transport all the hoses and sprinklers, watering and then moving to the next location.
“They just dump all these hoses and sprinklers on it and move it to the next location and then it’s like unraveling a spaghetti bowl,” the mayor explained.
The installation will cost around $80,000-$90,000, but the mayor said that it will help the city save on what it has been spending on manpower to water the grounds.
The city will also be installing a new RV dump station at Airport Park, just west of the Parks and Recreation building, which will replace the current dump station, which is inconveniently located next to the Fire Station and is over 40 years old.
Following the meeting the city and the construction company had the week before Christmas, the company is preparing for the project and would like to start trenching and connecting to the sewer line in February, and then from there the mayor said it’s a “fairly straightforward” project.
The city of Blackfoot will continue working with Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SICOG) in its Downtown Revitalization project. The city and SICOG are working together to try and acquire grants to fund the project. The city has also teamed up with Keller Associates to do concept identification and engineering support to help the process.
The city has already had a public meeting to gather input from the citizens of Blackfoot on how they would like to have the downtown revitalized, and they plan to hold more of those meetings in 2023.
The city also plans to develop the area around Twin Bridges, just off West Bridge, into a park setting, which will complement the replacement of the truss bridge crossing the Snake River. The area will also be maintained as a fishing location. This project is being funded by the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency.
The city recently began treating its water through temporary chlorine injectors, and in 2023 they will have a permanent system set up to treat the water and prevent another boil advisory from being issued. Construction on the permanent system is slated to begin by early spring.
“Chlorine is the most accepted method of treating water. All things considered it’s the most unobtrusive, it’s the easiest to control,” Carroll said.
Mayor Carroll wanted to point out that the timeframe for the completion of these projects, especially those involving construction bids, depend on the overall economy. Carroll said that if an economic recession were to happen in 2023, they would have to get conservative with the budget and any of these projects would possibly have to be delayed.
He compared the city’s monetary policy to the compromises families have to make when a recession hits.
“We’re going to tighten our belts. We’re going to hold off that vacation for at least a year and see what happens. The same thing would go with the city,” Carroll said.
Out of all the projects that are slated for the future, Carroll said he’s most excited for the revitalization of the downtown.
“When I go into old Pocatello, old Idaho Falls, I feel like my teeth are aching. I want that for Blackfoot so bad,” Carroll said.
What he wants to see for Blackfoot is a walking downtown with different niche shops that people can visit.
“Maybe people would think, ‘hey, let’s try to find it in Blackfoot before we go to I.F. or Poky’,” Carroll said.
