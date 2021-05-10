BLACKFOOT — When it comes to fast food establishments in Blackfoot, the term “out with the old, in with the new” is becoming evident with the tearing down of the old McDonald’s at 1275 Parkway Dr. happening before the city’s eyes Monday to make way for a new, bigger McDonald’s in its place.
And that’s just McDonald’s. Across the street, the frame for a new Costa Vida restaurant is going up in the Riverside Plaza. According to Kurt Hibbert, Blackfoot’s Planning and Zoning administrator, Cafe Rio is looking at going into the old Pizza Hut location in the Riverside Plaza, Panda Express will be going in by Walmart, and Dairy Queen is going into the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building on W. Bridge.
According to information from McDonald’s, they anticipate opening the doors to the new store around Labor Day with pre-fab units speeding up the process, although other time estimates have said September.
A new sign to replace the old was in the process of happening Monday along with the tearing down of the old building.
McDonald’s says the new facility will bring modern conveniences alongside the friendly service of their crew. Additions to the new store will be self-ordering kiosks, mobile ordering and McDelivery plus dual lane drive thru, an indoor play place, interactive tables and games.
“We look at creating more jobs, employing even more of our friends and neighbors,” according to company information. “We are so excited to again bring fast, friendly, quality experience to our Blackfoot community. In the meantime, find familiar faces and your favorite food at our McDonald’s restaurants at the Shelley exit 113 and in Idaho Falls.”