THOMAS — The children of Nolan and Roberta Mecham will host an open house for family and friends in honor of their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4-6 p.m. at the Thomas LDS Church, 1059 W. 100 S. Blackfoot.
The Mechams were married Aug. 20, 1952, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After graduating from Idaho State University and serving two years as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army in El Paso, Texas, they accepted a teaching job in Thomas, and have lived there for the past 63 years.
Nolan was a teacher and coach for 19 years and then served as the high school principal and assistant principal at Snake River High School for the next 19 years. Roberta was the first secretary at Snake River Junior High School and then as their children came along, she drove school bus for 30 years, serving the last six years as the bus supervisor for the school district.
The Mechams retired in 1997 and were called on a mission to the Portland Institute in Oregon in 1998 where they served for 19 months. In 2003 they served a welfare mission to Hamilton, New Zealand, for two years. They are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where they have served in various ward and stake positions. They also served many years as officiators in the Idaho Falls Temple.
They are the parents of five children, Diane Martine, Meridian; Bryan (Michele), Meridian; Karen (Shawn) Jorgensen, Willard, Utah; Keith (Robyn), Brigham City, Utah; Laree (Gary) Packard, Pocatello. They have 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.