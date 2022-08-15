Mechams 70th

Roberta and Nolan Mecham

 Jeanne Isom

THOMAS — The children of Nolan and Roberta Mecham will host an open house for family and friends in honor of their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday, Aug. 20, from 4-6 p.m. at the Thomas LDS Church, 1059 W. 100 S. Blackfoot.

The Mechams were married Aug. 20, 1952, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After graduating from Idaho State University and serving two years as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army in El Paso, Texas, they accepted a teaching job in Thomas, and have lived there for the past 63 years.

