BLACKFOOT — Melina’s Mexican Food will not be among the vendors featured in this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Raymundo Davila, manager of Melina’s, explained that they will not be attending the fair this year because in the past they were unable to sell much food due to their location near the grandstand concerts and races.
“We’re by ourselves out there,” he said. “We don’t sell too much there.”
Davila further explained that in order to stay in the fair, Melina’s would have had to increase their sales.
Brandon Bird, general manager of the fair, said the reason Melina’s will not be attending the fair is to allow new vendors to come in.
“Each year, the fair evaluates concessions to ensure people get the best fair food that they want,” he said. “We base those decisions by the reception of fair goers and whether they’re following guidelines and rules.”
Bird said the fair generally invites back most vendors, but when they do make changes, it is to give the newer vendors a chance to participate.
“The new vendors have been very well received,” he said.
Bird further explained that Melina’s will be replaced with more covered seating.
“That will give people more places to rest and relax,” he said. “Then they’ll be able to do more fun fair stuff.”
Bird denied claims on Facebook of the fair overcharging its vendors. He explained that both the prices vendors have to pay and the fair’s gate prices have consistently been among the lowest in the fair business.
“Everything (on Facebook) is completely false,” he said. “We haven’t changed the rates with concessioners for 10 years and they will remain unchanged.”
Bird said the fair has even been able to keep their costs down despite the current state of the economy.