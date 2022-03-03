BLACKFOOT — A former school board member is returning to the Blackfoot School District board after a two-year hiatus.
Karen Driscoll, who previously held the seat for Zone 2, has resigned from the board, and trustees appointed Carlos Mercado to fill the seat for the remainder of the term.
Driscoll served on the board for two years, which was half of her elected term. Driscoll approached Superintendent Brian Kress a couple of months ago with her resignation and informed him that she had some personal situations that were demanding more of her energy then she had hoped for, so “reluctantly” she had to step aside.
“She was a very valiant board member, was very supportive of staff and students, was very open to listening to parents and patrons, and was really just a good advocate for public education while she served as a board member,” Kress said.
The trustees chose Mercado out of a group of three other candidates. The final vote came to 2-1-1 in favor of Mercado, meaning that two of the other candidates also received a vote to fill the position.
“There was a fabulous group of individuals from which to choose a board member,” Kress said. He expressed that he’s not sure if the board could have gone wrong choosing from the group of candidates.
Mercado wants to pick up where he left off when he stepped down in December 2019.
“I felt that I needed to get back into the swing of things and finish up what I felt was unfinished business,” said Mercado.
Mercado currently serves as a bailiff at the Bingham County Courthouse, and has also been a fireman for 26 years. Previously, Mercado was on the Planning and Zoning Commission for nine years, which he found to be a rewarding job, if not a little divisive.
“Either people really like you or people really don’t like you,” Mercado said. He was getting close to retiring before he was appointed to the school board, but he has goals he would still like to achieve.
When Mercado was originally on the school board, they had begun work on negotiating a bond for new construction projects, such as a new elementary school and a technical center.
“I wanted to make sure that that was completed, and that was a big dream of mine, to have that,” Mercado said.
The bond for these projects passed with an 82% approval of the community, which Kress said doesn’t happen that often.
“You don’t see that kind of support all the time in bond initiatives. I am very grateful, I think the board and the grassroots campaign group did a great job of getting the message out, and our patrons supported it,” Kress said.
The bond raised $23.9 million, which Kress said didn’t increase the property tax burden, because the district’s previous bond has expired, and the new one carries over those taxes.
The first project expected to be completed will be the remodeled baseball/softball complex, which teams should be playing on in about a month. But Mercado is especially excited about the technical center, which he feels will give more students the opportunity to prove themselves.
“We have so many children that graduate and just flounder and don’t do anything for a few years. But having that new school, that will provide the ability for children to graduate with a trade,” Mercado said. “And then, after that, realize that there is something else out there, that they can attend college and enhance that education that they already have.”
Mercado’s seat will be up for election next year, and he plans to run. 2023 is also the year that Kress expects to have more of the district’s construction projects completed.